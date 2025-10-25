Netflix pulls plug on Boss Fight Entertainment, studio behind ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has officially closed Boss Fight Entertainment, the Texas-based game studio behind the streamer’s hit mobile title Squid Game: Unleashed.

Though Boss Fight’s closure came unexpectedly, Netflix has confirmed that both of the developer’s existing titles — Netflix Stories and Squid Game: Unleashed — will remain accessible to players through the platform. Netflix Stories, which had already ceased launching new content earlier in 2025, and Squid Game: Unleashed, which became a breakout success late last year, will not be removed from the service.

Why was Squid Games: Unleashed shut down? The decision follows an ongoing restructuring of Netflix’s gaming operations under Alain Tascan, who assumed the role of President of Games in July 2024.

Since the division’s creation in November 2021, Netflix has experimented with various gaming models, ranging from narrative-driven adventures to casual mobile games.

However, the company now appears to be narrowing its focus to party games, children’s titles, narrative experiences, and broader mainstream releases. In addition, Netflix aims to push for games that can be played directly on televisions rather than being confined to mobile devices.

This is not the first instance of Netflix scaling back its development efforts. In October 2024, the company shut down its AAA studio, Team Blue, before it had managed to release any game. Yet, the closure of Boss Fight is particularly surprising, considering that Squid Game: Unleashed was publicly hailed by Netflix as a resounding success, topping charts in 26 countries shortly after its December 2024 launch.

Reacting to the news, Boss Fight co-founder and CEO David Rippy expressed both gratitude and sadness in a heartfelt message posted on LinkedIn:

“Hi everyone – well, word has gotten around quickly about Boss Fight’s closure. Thanks, everyone who reached out today. Rough news, for sure, but I’m very grateful for the time we had at Netflix. We worked with some awesome people and made many games that I’m very proud of, including Squid Game Unleased which hit #1 in 26 countries. You’ll see lots of Boss Fighters with similar posts. Please consider them if you have any open roles – they are outstanding people and true professionals through-and-through. As for Bill, Scott and me – we’re going to take a little breather before tackling whatever is next. Love to hear from you if there’s anything interesting going on, workwise or otherwise (sic).”

Netflix, when approached for a statement on Friday, declined to comment on the matter.

What is Boss Fight Entertainment? Boss Fight Entertainment, which Netflix acquired in 2022, had been seen as a key part of its gaming expansion strategy. Its closure raises questions about Netflix’s long-term commitment to in-house game development.

