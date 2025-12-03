Netflix’s The Reckoning drops bombshell: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘slapped’ his mother after 1991 NYC stampede, witness claims

A new Netflix docu-series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has revealed yet another disturbing allegation against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the four-part series, Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes claims that Combs once slapped and insulted his own mother, Janice Combs, during a heated moment in the early 1990s.

“I saw him put his hands on her, call her a b--ch and slapped her,” Burrowes alleges in the documentary.

Incident allegedly linked to 1991 stampede Burrowes says the confrontation took place in the aftermath of the December 1991 tragedy at City College of New York in Harlem, where a celebrity basketball game promoted by Combs ended in a deadly stampede that killed nine people.

The documentary revisits the chaos of that night, when fans surged toward the gymnasium doors, leading to a fatal crush.

Burrowes recalls discussing the disaster with Combs and his mother in a Manhattan hotel.

“He didn’t know what was going to happen,” Burrowes says in the series, adding that Janice questioned whether her son had made the right choice by leaving school for the music business.

According to Burrowes, Combs reacted defensively and aggressively: “He’s not looking back,” he says in the episode.

Inside Sean Combs: The Reckoning Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning combines:

-eyewitness accounts

-archival footage

-testimony from former friends and associates

-material filmed with Combs’ knowledge prior to his 2024 arrest

The documentary charts Combs’ rise, fall, and the mounting legal and personal allegations that have surrounded him over decades.

Combs dismisses series as “hit piece” The series offers no independent verification of this claim. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has sharply criticized the Netflix project, calling it a “shameful hit piece.” His representatives have alleged the filmmakers relied on “stolen” materials and misleading narratives.