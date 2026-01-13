Netizens cheer the ‘most desi’ renovation Zohran Mamdani wants to do in Gracie Mansion – Can you guess?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just moved to Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, with his wife Rama Duwaji, and the one key renovation he is eyeing is what the netizens have deemed as the “most desi” thing — a bidet.

The couple left behind a $2,300 per month, leaky, one-bedroom apartment in Queens for a fully staffed mansion in Manhattan on Monday.

“Today, Rama and I feel lucky to participate in a ritual that so many New Yorkers have experienced at various meaningful moments in their lives: Beginning a new chapter, by moving to a different part of the city that we call home,” Mamdani said.

Advertisement

Once settled at Gracie Mansion, he said he plans on installing bidets in the bathrooms. He described it as an “aspirational hope”. Talking to reporters on the day of shifting, Mamdani said, “We will be installing a few bidgets into Gracie Mansion. That's an aspirational hope.”

Also Read | Mamdani vows to enact democratic socialist agenda as he swears in as NYC mayor

Social media users loved the candid response and said that this was the most “desi” thing he has said.

Advertisement

“Tell me he’s desi without telling me he’s desi,” a user said.

“He understands, bidet is definitely a priority,” another user added.

A user said, “He’s so cute with the ‘aspirational goal’. ”

“Ass-pirational, I'm DEAD,” a user quipped.

“Gotta love how chill and common sense this guy is,” said another user.

“Making the news as the official mover for Zohran’s move into the Gracie Mansion!! ICONIC BEHAVIOR” added another user.

A netizen said, “This guy AURA FARMIN without even TRYING”

“Lol! what's with his fascination with toilets?” asked another user.

“I wish bidets are common thing in all restrooms!” a user hoped.

Mamdani also had a few critics, who said, “Nothing says privilege louder than making sure you have your bidets installed as your priority ( note: use of plural, not singular bidet). What a con man this dude is!”

Advertisement

“That conman smile fooled all of NYC,” another user said.

Also Read | Mamdani sworn in as NYC mayor by Bernie Sanders – Watch video

‘Not heard from ghosts yet’ Nearly all of the city's mayors have slept — at least sometimes — in the stately, custard-coloured 18th-century home, known as Gracie Mansion, since its 1942 designation as the official mayoral residence.