Netizens in meme frenzy as Trump announces release of files on aliens, UFOs — ‘Trying to distract us from...’

The United States will soon release government documents on aliens, UFOs and more, said Donald Trump and the Internet cannot stop wondering if it is just a way to divert attention from the notorious Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)...,” the White House shared Trump's Truth Social post on X.

Here's how netizens reacted: The netizens, however, were not buying the alien theories and flooded the social media with memes and comments claiming that this has an Epstein connection – “Classic misdirection,” they said.

“What? Are they trying to distract us from is the real question?” a user asked.

One netizen quipped, “hahaha Trump just said, ‘you want Aliens? ask Pete Hegseth.’ such a ‘go ask your mother’ move.”

“You really think anything ground breaking is going to come out about aliens or ufos?” added another user.

Another user said, “A simple yes or no they exist and we have made contact/or not would suffice for me.”

“Wow. That’s all it took? What about the incredible amount of interest in the Epstein Files? Or what about the incredible amount of interest the American people have in NOT going to war with Iran?” noted a user.

A user asked, “Why'd this take so long? and why release these now? to distract from the Eppy files?”

“I don’t believe a single thing the government will release about aliens,” said a user.

One netizen, however, claimed that he “already have the files”. “They have been here this whole time watching us. It wasn’t god, but aliens. Some of them have been here underwater in secret bases.”

“Trump is the greatest of all time! We all want to know! Humanity deserves to know!! Thank you @POTUS,” another user added.

How did the aliens come to focus? Trump had accused former President Barack Obama of giving away classified information when he discussed the idea of extraterrestrial life during a recent podcast appearance, Bloomberg reported.

“He gave classified information; he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. The president suggested he could get Obama “out of trouble” by declassifying the related information.

When asked if aliens are real, Trump said, “Well, I don't know if they're real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He's [Obama] not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake, he took it out of classified information.”

What did Obama say? In a podcast interview released last week, Obama declared that he believed aliens were real but that he had not seen any evidence of it during his 2009-2017 presidency.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in... Area 51," Obama said, referring to the top-secret facility at the heart of many UFO conspiracies.