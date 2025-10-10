Moody Blues legend John Lodge dies at 82; fans flood social media with emotional tributes: ‘Exits the firmament’

Iconic singer John Lodge died on Friday at the age of 82, his family confirmed. He was best known as the singer and bass guitarist of The Moody Blues.

In a statement, his family said Lodge had been “suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.”

“As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music and his faith,” the family's statement said.

The Moody Blues singer and bassist was born in Birmingham. He played on some of the group’s best-known songs, including Nights in White Satin, Question and Isn’t Life Strange.

The news of the singer’s demise has saddened fans worldwide.

John Lodge dead: Here’s what netizens have to say A fan noted that, following Lodge's passing, only Justin Hayward is alive now out of all the Moody Blues singers.

Another mentioned that Lodge “exits the firmament”.

Photographer Paul Smith also shared a few images of the bassist to pay tribute to The Moody Blues singer on his demise.

One of the tributes remembered his music alongside Justin Hayward, thanking them for some of the “most beautiful songs ever written”.

Actress and singer Elaine Page also wrote a message for her friend, stating that they shared their love of music. She also remembered some of the “wonderful memories” with him.

A fan recalled how the band was one of those that took his “musical interest to another level”.

The legacy of John Lodge In the statement, Lodge's family shared that the singer passed away listening to the melodies of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lodge was born in 1943 in Birmingham, UK.

He initially formed a band named El Riot & the Rebels while he was still in high school. His friend Ray Thomas joined him in this band.

Thomas offered Lodge a guitarist position in The Moody Blues in 1966. He replaced Denny Laine. Other members of the band at the time were Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder, and Graeme Edge.

FAQs 1. Who was John Lodge? John Lodge was the bassist and singer for the legendary rock band The Moody Blues.

2. When did John Lodge pass away? John Lodge died on Friday at the age of 82, as confirmed by his family.