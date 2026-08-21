Neutrogena breaks silence after heavy backlash over unsupportive relation with Hayden Panettiere; Controversy explained

Neutrogena issued a statement following severe backlash on the internet over its alleged treatment of its former ambassador, Hayden Panettiere. It's been days since actress Panettiere passed away. The 36-year-old was found unresponsive last Sunday at an apartment complex in South Carolina.

Amid the ongoing investigation into Panettiere's sudden death, Neutrogena took to Instagram and admitted to making her "feel unsupported during a very difficult time.”

Neutrogena and Hayden Panettiere's controversy explained The controversy began after Hayden Panettiere's death. A video of the late actress from a podcast resurfaced across social media, where she opened up about the global skincare brand. Panettiere is heard saying that Neutrogena, which she called a “huge part” of her life, severed ties with her over a “morals clause” after she shared her experience with postpartum depression (PPD).

Soon, fans began flooding the comment section of Neutrogena's posts online. A section of netizens also called for a boycott. The incident has also gone viral on TikTok.

Skincare brand responds Talking about Panettiere on Instagram on Thursday, the brand described her as “a valued member of our Neutrogena community”.

Their official statement read: “We are deeply saddened by Hayden Panettiere’s passing.”

“For more than a decade, Hayden was a valued member of our Neutrogena community. We are proud to have partnered with her and understand that we made her feel unsupported during a very difficult time. This is not what Neutrogena stands for or who we want to be.”

“Hayden’s courage in sharing her challenges helped inspire important conversations and awareness. We are making a significant investment to a long-standing community health partner to help give more women access to the support they need, including care for postpartum depression,” continued the statement from the company.

Neutrogena added that the company would share more details once its plans are ready.

When Hayden Panettiere talked about postpartum depression Hayden Panettiere and her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in 2014. Four years later, Panettiere gave full custody of Kaya to Klitschko amid a “really challenging time" of her life, according to one of her past interviews with outlet Momé.

Panettiere, in her memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, and in 2015 interviews, said that she suffered from postpartum depression after becoming a new mother.

She claimed that Neutrogena did not renew her contract by citing a morality clause amid her past situation. Although she said that her agent intervened in an attempt to save the deal, it wasn't successful. After Panettiere’s memoir was released in May, many of her fans picked up on the anecdote and demanded a boycott. However, it was after Panettiere’s death that those calls grew stronger and gathered steam over the past week.

Boycott calls by fans One of her supporters wrote in the comment section of the company's post, “I had postpartum depression. Guess I’m not welcome to shop your brand. So I won’t.” “Making a brand centred around women and then firing a woman for speaking up ON BEHALF of women who don’t have a platform is CRAZY work,” added another.

One more commented, “Y'all might as well put all of your products on sale because it's over for you now.” Someone else also said, “Hayden didn’t deserve that.”