Neutrogena breaks silence after heavy backlash over unsupportive relation with Hayden Panettiere; Controversy explained

Neutrogena issued a statement following severe backlash on the internet over its alleged treatment of its former ambassador, Hayden Panettiere. It's been days since actress Panettiere passed away. The 36-year-old was found unresponsive last Sunday at an apartment complex in South Carolina.

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Amid the ongoing investigation into Panettiere's sudden death, Neutrogena took to Instagram and admitted to making her "feel unsupported during a very difficult time.”

Neutrogena and Hayden Panettiere's controversy explained The controversy began after Hayden Panettiere's death. A video of the late actress from a podcast resurfaced across social media, where she opened up about the global skincare brand. Panettiere is heard saying that Neutrogena, which she called a “huge part” of her life, severed ties with her over a “morals clause” after she shared her experience with postpartum depression (PPD).

Soon, fans began flooding the comment section of Neutrogena's posts online. A section of netizens also called for a boycott. The incident has also gone viral on TikTok.

Skincare brand responds Talking about Panettiere on Instagram on Thursday, the brand described her as “a valued member of our Neutrogena community”.

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Their official statement read: “We are deeply saddened by Hayden Panettiere’s passing.”

“For more than a decade, Hayden was a valued member of our Neutrogena community. We are proud to have partnered with her and understand that we made her feel unsupported during a very difficult time. This is not what Neutrogena stands for or who we want to be.”

“Hayden’s courage in sharing her challenges helped inspire important conversations and awareness. We are making a significant investment to a long-standing community health partner to help give more women access to the support they need, including care for postpartum depression,” continued the statement from the company.

Neutrogena added that the company would share more details once its plans are ready.

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When Hayden Panettiere talked about postpartum depression Hayden Panettiere and her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in 2014. Four years later, Panettiere gave full custody of Kaya to Klitschko amid a “really challenging time" of her life, according to one of her past interviews with outlet Momé.

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Panettiere, in her memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, and in 2015 interviews, said that she suffered from postpartum depression after becoming a new mother.

She claimed that Neutrogena did not renew her contract by citing a morality clause amid her past situation. Although she said that her agent intervened in an attempt to save the deal, it wasn't successful. After Panettiere’s memoir was released in May, many of her fans picked up on the anecdote and demanded a boycott. However, it was after Panettiere’s death that those calls grew stronger and gathered steam over the past week.

Boycott calls by fans One of her supporters wrote in the comment section of the company's post, “I had postpartum depression. Guess I’m not welcome to shop your brand. So I won’t.” “Making a brand centred around women and then firing a woman for speaking up ON BEHALF of women who don’t have a platform is CRAZY work,” added another.

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One more commented, “Y'all might as well put all of your products on sale because it's over for you now.” Someone else also said, “Hayden didn’t deserve that.”

Panettiere worked with Neutrogena from 2005 to 2015.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.