Neutrogena product recall: FDA recalls popular makeup remover wipes. Here's all you need to know

Neutrogena has issued a voluntary recall of its Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes after testing revealed the presence of potentially harmful bacteria.

Advertisement

Neutrogena Recalls Popular Face Wipes Over Bacterial Contamination The affected wipes, produced by Kenvue Brands, LLC, have been assigned a Class II risk level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the second-highest category for consumer risk. In total, 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes are being recalled, which were sold in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Also Read | FDA recalls 140,000 bottles of popular cholesterol pill over quality concerns

The recall followed an internal investigation by Kenvue, which found that the wipes contained Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium known to resist preservatives commonly used in cosmetic products. Although infection from this bacterium is rare, the potential risks have prompted the company to act swiftly.

What is Pluralibacter gergoviae? According to health research, Pluralibacter gergoviae — previously known as Enterobacter gergoviae — is an opportunistic microorganism. While it does not always cause disease, it can lead to serious complications in certain situations, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions.

Advertisement

The World Pediatric Society notes that exposure can result in respiratory problems, urinary tract infections, eye infections, sepsis, and other complications. Findings published by the National Institutes of Health support these concerns, highlighting that vulnerable populations are most at risk.

Dr. Anne Walker, a microbiologist specialising in cosmetic safety, explained: “Healthy individuals are unlikely to experience severe illness from Pluralibacter gergoviae. However, given that these wipes are applied near sensitive areas such as the eyes, it is prudent to recall affected batches and prevent any risk, especially to immunocompromised users.”

Which products were recalled? The recalled product details are as follows:

Product: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50-count, 25-pack

Lot number: 1835U6325A

States sold in: Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida

Advertisement

Kenvue has not provided specific guidance on handling the recalled wipes, but it is strongly recommended that consumers stop using them immediately and safely dispose of any remaining stock.

Also Read | Scientists discover microbe that can recycle your old batteries

This recall highlights the challenges of maintaining safety standards in pre-moistened cosmetic products, which are particularly vulnerable to microbial growth.

While Neutrogena remains a trusted brand in the beauty industry, the incident underscores the importance of rigorous quality control, especially for products designed for frequent skin contact.

For those who may have purchased the affected wipes, it is crucial to check the lot number and ensure they are not in use. Although the likelihood of serious illness for healthy users is low, exercising caution will help prevent any potential health complications.

Advertisement