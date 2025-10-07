New optical illusion: Can you spot the Jack-o’-lantern without a nose in this viral Reddit puzzle?

Halloween is near, and so are the tricky puzzles that come with it. A new optical illusion challenge from Reddit’s popular puzzle community r/FindTheSniper is going viral for its spooky twist. Posted by Reddit user u/Quirkynator, the image shows a huge crowd of smiling orange Jack-o’-lanterns. At first sight, it will look like a fun and festive Halloween-themed scene, but there is a hidden Jack-o’-lantern without a nose among the hundreds of pumpkins, and that is your challenge to find it.

The challenge This is a simple conceptbut tough to execute. All the Jack-o’-lanterns are orange with yellow eyes, big smiles, and triangular noses. The repetition makes it hard for the eyes to focus on any one detail. Somewhere in this busy image, one pumpkin breaks the pattern: it has no nose at all.

The challenge is to find this noseless Jack-o’-lantern as fast as you can. Many users in the Reddit thread said they found it instantly, looking at the picture before giving up or finding it by accident. Only a small percentage found it in under 10 seconds, which shows how sneaky this illusion is.

The answer Still looking for the hidden pumpkin? Here is the answer: Focus carefully on the picture and look to the top right, then down three rows and one pumpkin to the left. There it is, the Jack-o’-lantern without a nose, hiding in plain sight among its perfectly carved peers. Once you find it, you will wonder how you missed it earlier.

Why this works This Halloween illusion works by overloading your brain with similar shapes. When your eyes see dozens of almost identical pumpkins, your brain tries to process them as a group rather than individually. This makes tiny differences like a missing nose easy to overlook. The orange and yellow colors also make it visually busy, which slows down your search.

