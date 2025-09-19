New optical illusion: Hidden frog in a water tank baffles Reddit users. Can you solve this puzzle?

Optical illusions are all the rage these days, and social media sites have many for players to solve. The subreddit Find the Sniper is one gold mine of optical illusions, with several users sharing pictures that can trick your brain. A new optical illusion on the website has left users baffled.

Optical illusion: The challenge One Reddit user, going by the name Filipin-hoe, uploaded a photo of a water tank full of aquatic plants, water, and rocks with a concealed frog. The image, shared on Find the Sniper, quickly drew hundreds of upvotes and comments from the public.

The original poster wrote, “Took a trip to see an albino gator at Cal Academy of Sciences in GGP, SF, CA, USA because it is Claude's birthday month. Saw this and immediately thought this would be a good start for find the sniper!”

The photo’s natural hues make the frog nearly indistinguishable from the tank’s surroundings, with its green and brown coloring blending seamlessly into the water and plant life.

Why do optical illusions work so well? The viral puzzle is part of a larger fascination with optical illusions online. Hidden-object challenges play tricks on the brain by blending patterns, colors, and textures, making it difficult for the human eye to distinguish familiar shapes.

Experts said that these optical illusions test more than just vision - they also highlight how the brain processes images and fills in the gaps.

Social media users react Well, everyone was facing difficulty in spotting the concealed frog. One user tried their luck and commented, “A hair right of dead centerish sitting on a piece of wood.” They further tried their luck by asking whether the frog was sitting on the top right leaf since a shadow was from the other side. But the original poster denied it.