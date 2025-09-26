A new optical illusion on Reddit has become the latest online obsession, and it is all about spotting a toad that blends almost perfectly into its surroundings. The picture, posted on the popular subreddit r/FindTheSniper, looks like an ordinary patch of ground at first. On closer inspection, however, the scene hides a creature that many people completely overlook.

The image shows rough asphalt scattered with tiny stones, twigs, and leaves. A long, twisted root stretches across the middle, drawing the eye right away. But the toad is not sitting proudly in the open. Instead, it has used the natural textures around it as camouflage, forcing viewers to scan every inch of the frame carefully.

New Reddit optical illusion: Not even pro players are able to spot the hidden toad in 10 seconds

The puzzle that fooled many The original poster labeled the challenge “pretty noticeable”, but many commenters admitted it was anything but simple. Some people claimed they could see the toad in seconds, while others said they spent several minutes searching before giving up. The variety of responses shows just how differently human eyes and brains process visual information.

Reddit is filled with these “find it” puzzles, but this one struck a chord because the creature is not hiding behind an object or shadow; it is sitting right out in the open. The only trick is how well its body matches the ground, and you only have 10 seconds to spot it.

Optical illusion: Answer Still struggling? The toad is about a hand’s width above the root in the center of the photograph. Its bumpy, brown body almost melts into the stony background, making it nearly impossible to recognize at first glance. Once you notice its rounded shape and faint outline, though, you can’t miss it anymore.

Why our eyes get tricked Our brains are trained to spot movement or patterns we expect, like a toad on grass or near water. In this case, the animal’s coloring is so close to the pavement and dried leaves that our minds skim past it. This clever disguise is not just confusing for humans, it is a real survival tactic that helps the toad avoid predators in the wild.