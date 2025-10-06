New viral optical illusion hides a cat in plain sight; can you spot it in the garden?

Reddit users are scratching their heads over a tricky new optical illusion that has gone viral in the r/FindTheSniper community. The post, shared by user DizlingtonBear, asks people to “Find my cat in the garden”. What looks like a calm, green garden full of plants is actually hiding a furry feline that blends in almost too well.

Advertisement

At first glance, the picture shows thick green leaves, small flowers, and a brown wooden fence in the background. But hidden among all this greenery is a cat that’s almost impossible to notice right away. Many users in the comments admitted they could not find the cat even after several minutes of staring. Some tried and said that it might be hiding at different locations.

The challenge The “Find The Sniper” subreddit is known for sharing these tricky illusion puzzles. Each post hides an animal, person, or object that is hard to see at first because it matches the colors and patterns of its surroundings. These images test people’s observation skills and patience, and this garden cat challenge is no different.

Advertisement

The answer After carefully looking at the image, you can finally spot the cat. It is to the top left of the big leaf plant in the middle, specifically the upper one of the two similar plants. The cat is walking to the left, blending perfectly with the green plants and brown background. Only its faint shape and legs give it away once you know where to look.

Advertisement

Why it’s trending Challenges like these are very popular because they use the human brain’s ability to spot patterns and differences. Our eyes and mind ignore things that blend in with the background color or texture. This habit comes from evolution; it helped us focus on movement and important details for survival. But in this case it can trick us and make us miss what’s right in front of us.

This is not just a fun activity but also a reminder of how our vision can be fooled by nature. Once you see the hidden cat, you cannot unsee it, but finding it for the first time really tests your observation skills and eyesight.