New viral optical illusion: Only those with sharp vision can spot the cat in this Reddit challenge

Optical illusion challenges are one of the favorite pastimes on the internet. Solving these viral mind-boggling brain teasers is considered a fun way to improve your concentration and observational skills. In today's optical illusion challenge, which has gained significant attention on Reddit, people have been asked to identify a hidden cat and you only get 10 seconds to prove your visual abilities.

New optical illusion: What's the challenge? Shared on the popular r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit, the picture shows the outside view of a house, with two cars parked as well as a few trees. At first glimpse, it looks unusual to many, but hidden somewhere in this image is a cat that is well camouflaged in its background. All that players are required to do is mention the exact location of the cat. For this, they only get 10 seconds.

While the challenge has been dubbed as "medium" level, even seasoned players seem to be bowled over by its difficulty, as many of them have not been able to spot the cat in the required time. Undoubtedly, you need to be sharp-minded and pay extra attention to all details in the image to locate the cat.

Need a hint? There is no need to worry if you are not able to crack this one, as there are several others who have failed in identifying the animal even after multiple attempts. The best way to solve such puzzles is to stay focused and check all aspects of it carefully.

The cat is black and white in color and is sitting somewhere near the tree around the center of the image.

New optical illusion: Answer You can count yourself among the top 1% players if we were actually able to solve this viral challenge in less than 10 seconds on the first attempt.

In reality, the cat is located on the second-story window on the left side, just above the tree. The cat is “atop the bushes by the window”, one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another added that the cat's head is "poking out of the foliage just above dead center". A third person wrote, "Look at the top of the tree before the big window. The black & white cat is a little right to the center of the image."

Why solve optical illusions Solving such games has multiple benefits, such as improving our observation skills and concentration. Additionally, these help those who look forward to excelling in critical analysis.