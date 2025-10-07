New viral optical illusion: You have exceptionally sharp mind if you can find 15 among 51s within 10 seconds

Optical illusions are one of the most popular games on the internet now. Since these games are short and can improve our concentration, millions of people have developed a love for viral brain teasers like these. The latest optical illusion to catch the internet by storm asks players to find the number 15 among 51s. Can you do it within just 10 seconds?

Optical illusion: Find 15 among 51s At an initial glance, there is a grid of the number 51. For a casual observer, the number 51 appears to occupy every nook and cranny of the grid. However, if you are attentive and approach the photo carefully, the number 15, which is the reversal of 51, is somewhere subtly hidden. You have only 10 seconds to locate the number 15. Do you think you have the technique and the observation skills to nail the task?

Hint: 15 is not in the center of the grid.

Many players who tried to solve the brain teaser in a hurry failed to find 15 within 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer Although the challenge is suitable for beginner-level aptitude, many players who tried to solve the brain teaser in a hurry failed to find 15 within 10 seconds. Additionally, since 15 and 51 also appear highly identical, it adds to the difficulty of the challenge. However, if you are attentive and adept at recognizing patterns, you should be able to notice that 15 is in the third column and seventh row of the grid.

For optical illusions, the key is to stay calm and patient. All you have to do is learn to remain unbothered by the surroundings and just focus on the pattern in front of you.

