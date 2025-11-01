NYC Marathon 2025: How much prize money do winners get? All you need to know

The winners of the men's and women's category of the New York City (NYC) Marathon 2025 will get $100,000 each (approximately ₹88,78,535), thus maintaining a equal pay parity across genders. Into its 54th edition, the world's biggest marathon will run through five boroughs of the Big Apple for a 26.2-mile trek, testing the professional runners and novices alike.

Just like the overall winners, the top American runners in men's and women's categories will get $25,000 each while the men's and women's champions in the wheelchair division champions are going to pocket $50,000 each. To add more to that, anyone who breaks the current event record in the Open Division and/or Wheelchair Division will be awarded with a $50,000 bonus.

There are also awards for top finishers in the Masters Division (above 40 or older). The 2025 NYC Marathon starts at 8 AM ET on November 2. The total prize pool is estimated to be approximately $900,000, across various categories.

The NYC Marathon 2025 will start at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island. The runners then run their way through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, before finishing at Central Park, at 67th Street on West Drive. The official closing time of the marathon is 10 PM ET.

Open Division (Men's and Women's) prize money

Place Prize Money 1st $100,000 2nd $60,000 3rd $40,000 4th $25,000 5th $15,000 6th $10,000 7th $7,500 8th $5,000 9th $2,500 10th $2,000

Wheelchair Division (Men's and Women's) prize money