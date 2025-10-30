New York City weather alert: Here's everything you need to know about the incoming storm and precautions to take

New York City is under a Weather Alert as officials warn of heavy rain and strong winds moving in on Thursday. The city’s Emergency Management Department says the system could bring flooding, coastal surges and wind gusts up to 50 mph through the night.

NYC weather forecast today According to the National Weather Service, rain will start early in the morning and get rough by late afternoon. Heavy rain is expected to sweep from the Hudson Valley down to the Jersey Shore. NWS officials said rainfall rates could reach one inch per hour—enough to overflow drains and flood-prone streets. By evening, winds will pick up, too, with speeds nearing 30 mph and gusts of up to 40–50 mph.

Minor flooding is likely near shorelines - especially during high tide. The National Weather Service has also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for southern Queens and flood statements for Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan, and the Bronx.

NYCEM Commissioner Zach Iscol stated that the city’s “Flash Flood Emergency Plan has already been activated,” urging New Yorkers to prepare for potential impacts.

What to do in the incoming storm? New York City Emergency Management is asking New Yorkers to clear leaves and debris from drains before the storm hits and secure anything that can blow away. “If you see a clogged catch basin, call 311,” NYCEM officials said. They also warned basement residents to be ready to leave if water starts rising.

Travel could be slow and messy. Officials suggest avoiding flooded areas and giving extra time for commutes. “Turn around, don’t drown,” NYCEM reminded. Those living near coastal areas should move vehicles to higher ground and check on older neighbors.

New Yorkers can get real-time alerts by texting NotifyNYC to 692-692 or visiting the city’s official website. “Sign up for Notify NYC so you have the latest information at your fingertips,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in his statement.

The storm is expected to move out by early Friday morning, leaving cooler air behind. Until then, stay indoors if you can, stay off flooded roads, and keep an eye on updates.

FAQs When does the heavy rain begin? Early Thursday morning, intensifying by late afternoon with 1 inch/hour rates.

What areas face flooding? Shorelines in southern Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan & Bronx - especially at high tide.

How strong will winds be? Steady 30 MPH, gusts up to 50 MPH through Thursday night.