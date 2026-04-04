New York teacher earning $90K turns to $55/hour side gig to repay student loans

Building a stable life in New York City often demands resilience, innovation and a touch of luck. For Ashley Alicea, all three have been instrumental in transforming both her career and financial situation. According to a report by CNBC, the 33-year-old educator has increased her annual earnings from around $50,000 as a preschool teacher to approximately $90,000 in a charter school role. In addition, she earns $55 per hour through a side role in mental health counselling.

Financial strain on teachers highlighted Alicea’s experience mirrors the broader financial challenges faced by educators. The report underlined that nearly 60% of teachers have relied on student loans to fund their education, with close to 40% still repaying debt, averaging $342 per month. It also highlights that about 17% of public and private school teachers take on second jobs during the academic year to manage expenses.

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Struggles of living on a teacher’s salary After returning to New York in 2020, Alicea encountered the high cost of living firsthand. “It was a really rude awakening coming to New York and not being able to live on a teacher's salary,” she said. Living independently proved difficult, particularly when median earnings for individuals living alone or with roommates stand at $53,817 annually, as per Census data cited in the report.

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Career journey and purpose in teaching Alicea began her teaching career in 2016 in Shanghai as an English language instructor. She later moved back to the United States and, in 2024, joined Brilla Public Charter Schools in the Bronx as a multilingual learner specialist. Working closely with children from multilingual backgrounds, she finds fulfilment in her role. “It’s in a predominantly Hispanic community, so it’s a good opportunity for me to advocate for families and work with them in their native language,” she said. “Right now I I find a lot of purpose in it, and I feel like I am making a difference in these kids’ lives.”

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Balancing studies, debt and a side hustle Alongside her teaching responsibilities, Alicea pursued a Master of Science in education and mental health counselling, completing the degree in June 2025. Shortly after, she began part-time work as a therapy associate with online provider Cerebral. She described the role as a “side hustle” and even referred to it as a “really expensive” one, given the financial burden of her studies.

To fund her education and living expenses, Alicea borrowed approximately $92,000. She currently has about $61,000 remaining and allocates roughly $1,500 each month towards repayment. “I really just want to get it out of the way so I can really start investing and building my own wealth,” she said.

Affordable housing offers some relief Despite financial pressures, Alicea has managed to secure relatively affordable housing by winning the New York City housing lottery twice. She now pays $1,954 per month in rent and encourages others to explore similar opportunities. “It’s worth it to leave an apartment for a stabilized apartment that’s more affordable, especially people living with roommates,” she said.

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