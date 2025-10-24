Next Halo game could give players a fresh look with advanced graphics and new moves; key details here

Microsoft is set to announce a new Halo game this week during the Halo World Championship, which runs from 24 to 26 October. The news comes from well-known gaming journalist Jason Schreier, who confirmed that the long-awaited title will finally be revealed, as per Blunt magazine.

“Later this week, Microsoft will announce a new Halo release in an attempt to resuscitate the franchise,” Schreier wrote for Bloomberg.

Halo Studios, the team behind the popular series, had previously said they would show off their work at the championship, but did not confirm whether it would be a full game. Schreier’s report confirms that it is indeed a new Halo title, ending months of speculation among fans.

Background: Halo Infinite and studio overhaul The Halo game series has been very important for Microsoft’s success in gaming. Halo Infinite came out in 2021, and many people were excited about it. At first, some players liked the game, but in the end, many people felt disappointed by it. Following this, Microsoft carried out a major overhaul of Halo Studios to improve future releases.

Speculation about the new game There is already much speculation about what this new game might be. Many insiders, including YouTube creator Rebs Gaming, suggest it could be a remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved. Rumors suggest that the game might use the Halo: Reach engine, but with Unreal Engine 5 graphics.

This could make the game look more modern and exciting. Some experts even suggest that new ways of playing might be introduced, like sprinting, about which some fans have strong opinions.

It is believed that Virtous Abstraction is helping with development. There are also hints that another unannounced Halo game may be in the works. At least one of the new Halo titles might even come to PlayStation 5, which would mark a big change for the series.

Hints from Xbox leadership Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, has hinted at a new Halo game in 2026. While he did not name it, he mentioned the return of a “classic” franchise along with other big Xbox titles like Gears of War: E-Day, Forza, and Fable.

Challenges behind the scenes Despite the excitement, there may be some internal challenges at Halo Studios. The team’s art director recently left, with a post that suggested the studio is going through changes.

The upcoming announcement at the Halo World Championship is expected to give fans their first look at the new game. Whether it will be a remake of a classic or a completely new entry, excitement is already building among the Halo community.

FAQs What is Halo Infinite? Halo Infinite is the latest big game in the Halo series, which came out in 2021.

What are the new features in the next Halo game? The new game might use better graphics and add features like sprinting.