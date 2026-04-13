NFL Draft 2026: Dates, location, top prospects, order; here's everything you need to know

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to deliver high drama as 257 college prospects hear their names called and begin their professional careers. Scheduled for the final weekend of April, this three-day event marks one of the most exciting moments in the NFL offseason, allowing teams to bolster their rosters after free agency wraps up.
The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25.
Start times vary to fit the growing number of picks:
Thursday, April 23 (Round 1): 8 PM ET
Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3): 7 PM ET
Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7): Noon ET
A key change this year shortens the first-round clock from 10 minutes to eight minutes per pick. This tweak should help the opening night wrap up earlier while keeping the later rounds at seven minutes (Round 2), five minutes (Rounds 3-6), and four minutes (Round 7).
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will host the 2026 NFL Draft. The main stage sits outside Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers, while the fan experience spreads across the scenic North Shore and Point State Park. Free public access makes it easy for supporters to join the celebration in the Steel City.
Notably, this will mark the 91st edition of the event, returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948.
TV channels: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes
Live streaming: NFL+, ESPN app (Unlimited or Select), and Fubo (with free trial option)
The draft features seven rounds and exactly 257 selections, including 33 compensatory picks awarded to 15 teams.
Day 1 covers the entire first round. Day 2 includes Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 wraps up with the final four rounds, often delivering late-round steals and Mr. Irrelevant at pick 257.
Ohio State leads the way with several elite defenders near the top of most big boards. According to various expert rankings, standout names include:
LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami (Fla.)
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
These athletes bring size, speed, and versatility that could transform NFL defenses and offenses alike.
The first-round order, based on 2025 records and trades, stands as follows (as of mid-April 2026):
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. Cincinnati Bengals
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos)
32. Seattle Seahawks