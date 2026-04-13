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NFL Draft 2026: Dates, location, top prospects, order; here's everything you need to know

NFL Draft 2026: With stakes high for rebuilding squads and playoff contenders alike, fans are eager to learn the latest on dates, broadcast options, and standout talents. Here are all the details.

Aachal Maniyar
Published13 Apr 2026, 08:39 PM IST
NFL Draft 2026
NFL Draft 2026(Getty Images via AFP)
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The 2026 NFL Draft is set to deliver high drama as 257 college prospects hear their names called and begin their professional careers. Scheduled for the final weekend of April, this three-day event marks one of the most exciting moments in the NFL offseason, allowing teams to bolster their rosters after free agency wraps up.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25.

What time will the 2026 NFL Draft start each day?

Start times vary to fit the growing number of picks:

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Thursday, April 23 (Round 1): 8 PM ET

Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3): 7 PM ET

Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7): Noon ET

A key change this year shortens the first-round clock from 10 minutes to eight minutes per pick. This tweak should help the opening night wrap up earlier while keeping the later rounds at seven minutes (Round 2), five minutes (Rounds 3-6), and four minutes (Round 7).

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Where is the 2026 NFL Draft being held?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will host the 2026 NFL Draft. The main stage sits outside Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers, while the fan experience spreads across the scenic North Shore and Point State Park. Free public access makes it easy for supporters to join the celebration in the Steel City.

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Notably, this will mark the 91st edition of the event, returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948.

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How can fans watch the 2026 NFL Draft?

TV channels: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes

Live streaming: NFL+, ESPN app (Unlimited or Select), and Fubo (with free trial option)

How many rounds and picks are there in the NFL Draft?

The draft features seven rounds and exactly 257 selections, including 33 compensatory picks awarded to 15 teams.

Day 1 covers the entire first round. Day 2 includes Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 wraps up with the final four rounds, often delivering late-round steals and Mr. Irrelevant at pick 257.

Who are the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Ohio State leads the way with several elite defenders near the top of most big boards. According to various expert rankings, standout names include:

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LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami (Fla.)

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

These athletes bring size, speed, and versatility that could transform NFL defenses and offenses alike.

What is the current 2026 NFL Draft order for Round 1?

The first-round order, based on 2025 records and trades, stands as follows (as of mid-April 2026):

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

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10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos)

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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