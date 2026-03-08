Nike launches Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Imperial Purple’ Sneakers: How much do they cost? Where to buy online?

Nike on Saturday (local time) brought back the Air Jordan 4 sneakers, first launched in 1989, now featuring a fresh "Imperial Purple" colorway for today’s generation, Variety reported.

Priced at $220, the Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers are crafted using high-quality materials, including a blend of genuine and synthetic leather. The design also features a soft nubuck upper that gives the shoes a refined look, combining a classic retro style with a contemporary touch.

According to Nike's description on its website, the latest pair is among the classics in hoops and streetwear history, making the AJ4 a breakthrough icon that transcends sport and culture. The description further reads, "This edition pays homage to those moments in quintessential Jordan colors. The deep Imperial Purple upper is rendered in premium nubuck, with hits of University Gold at the outsole and Air units tying the look together."

Air Jordan 4 Sneakers The sneakers feature the iconic “Jumpman” logo on the tongue, eye-catching mesh netting, and the “Nike Air” branding on the heel. A visible Air unit in the midsole and metallic silver wings along the collar enhance the distinctive design. More than 35 years after their 1989 debut, the shoes still carry a timeless style that remains relevant in 2026.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Imperial Purple” sneakers feature an imperial purple palette accented by dark yellow, dark charcoal, and muted cyan, making them ideal for casual wear.

How to Buy Nike Air Jordan 4 Sneakerheads can purchase the new Air Jordan 4 sneakers on Nike.com. Exclusive Nike members enjoy free shipping on orders over $50, while non-members must place orders over $75 for free shipping.

Becoming a Nike member is free for those with an email address and offers benefits such as free shipping, expert advice on sports and style, exclusive experiences, early access to new releases, discounts, and more.