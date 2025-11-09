Nikki Glaser makes Saturday Night Live debut as host, jokes about Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and more

Nikki Glaser made her Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut as a host on 8 November. The 41-year-old stand-up comedian, who made headlines following her participation in “The Roast of Tom Brady”, joked about US President Donald Trump and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the famous sketch comedy show, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Nikki Glaser’s SNL debut Nikki Glaser began by making a number of jokes about her spray tan, which inevitably sparked comparisons to Trump, as per The Daily Beast. “There’s so many pasty white girls who are terrified to get spray tans, ‘I’m going to look orange.’ They’re always like: ‘I’m going to look like Trump,’” Glaser said.

She immediately joked about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling New York City “Epstein’s original island”. Glaser also made fun of her boyfriend’s height and her “resting Ghislaine face”. “I know, I look like someone who asks too many questions at a spa,” the comedian said.

Nikki Glaser’s hilarious SNL sketches Nikki Glaser spoofed YouTuber MrBeast’s brand partnerships and style in the episode. In one of the sketches, Glaser visits Beast’s castle to rescue her father. During “Spirit Tunnel Anxiety,” Glaser roasted Jennifer Hudson’s “Spirit Tunnel”, which encourages celebrities to dance. In this context, Glaser introduced a medicine named Hudsacilian, which cures spirit-tunnel-related problems.

During Mechanical Bull, Nikki Glaser attended a bachelorette party with Sarah Sherman. They travel through time while riding a mechanical bull. Suddenly, the two are targeted by a bombing at sea.

Nikki Glaser joined Tommy Brennan for a "Karaoke Night" performance. The two delivered an intimate performance of Goo Goo Doll’s “Iris” and Boyz II Men’s "I’ll Make Love to You”. Brennan and Glaser, who play brother and sister, cracked jokes about incest in the segment.

FAQs Who joined Nikki Glaser for the ‘Karaoke Night’ performance? Tommy Brennan joined Nikki Glaser for the ‘Karaoke Night’ performance.

How old is Nikki Glaser? Nikki Glaser is 41 years old.