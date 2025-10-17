When will the No Kings protests take place in the US? Here is everything we know so far

Another No Kings protest will take place on 18 October across the US. Large numbers of protesters are expected to voice their disapproval of the Donald Trump administration’s policies. According to the organizers, the protest will potentially become the “largest peaceful protest in modern American history”, as mentioned by Leah Greenberg, the co-executive director of Indivisible.

Advertisement

The rallies and marches will be carried out to celebrate free speech and the right to assemble, and the focus will broadly be on the First Amendment. Additionally, citizens will also voice their opinions against the president’s recent moves, including the increased immigration enforcement, as per USA Today.

Locations and timings for No Kings protests When the first No Kings protests took place in June, the demonstrations were witnessed in major US cities such as New York and Los Angeles, while Washington D.C was the site of an extravagant military parade to mark the US military’s 250th anniversary. This time, approximately 2,500 events are set to take place across the US, including in the nation's capital. The protests in D.C. will take place at the National Mall on Saturday, as per Newsweek.

Advertisement

No Kings protests: Here are other major protest sites New York: The protests will take place at Father Duffy Square, Broadway & West 47th St., from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time. Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza will host another event from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Atlanta: The event will be held at Atlanta Civic Center, 395 Piedmont Ave. NE, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time.

Kansas City: The protests will take place at West 47th Street and Mill Creek Parkway, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time.

Las Vegas: The Federal Courthouse, 333 S Las Vegas Blvd, will be the site of the protest from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM local time.

Advertisement

Chicago: The protests will take place at Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive, as well as other locations, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time.

The No Kings protest organizers have described the event on the official website as, “The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don't have kings, and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.” The organizers used the phrase No Kings to demonstrate how they believe Trump is acting like a monarch instead of a democratically elected leader.

White House’s response to the No Kings protests While many Americans are preparing for the protests on Saturday, the White House has also reacted to No Kings. When asked about the accusations against Donald Trump of being a dictator and a monarch, spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded with “Who cares?” She declined to comment further on the matter, NPR reported.

Advertisement

The Republicans have called the rallies anti-American. The House Speaker, Mike Johnson, previously described the No Kings protests as “a hate-America rally” while in his conversation with Fox News.

Meanwhile, ahead of the protests, the organizers held a safety and security training last week, which would help the protestors to “practice de-escalation for any scenarios that may arise” during the event.

FAQs Q1. When will the No Kings protests be held? Ans. No Kings protest will be held on Saturday, 18 October.

Q2. Why is the No Kings protests held? Ans. The No Kings protest is held to raise voices against the policies released by Trump’s administration.

Q3. Where in New York will the No Kings protests be held? Ans. In New York, the protests will take place at Father Duffy Square, Broadway & West 47th St., from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.