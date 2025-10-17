‘No Kings’ protests: Here’s everything about the demonstrations across NYC and Hudson Valley on 18 October

Scores of Americans will be taking to the streets on 18 October for the second round of “No Kings” protests. With more than 2,600 rallies planned across the United States, the demonstrations, as per the organizers, will be building on the momentum of June’s protests which saw nearly five million people participate nationally.

The slogan ‘No Kings’ represents resistance to authoritarian rule, while the coalition behind the protests argued that President Donald Trump’s administration has undermined democratic values.

Who is organizing the ‘No Kings’ protests? More than 200 national organizations and thousands of local groups are backing the protests. This includes the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and the American Federation of Teachers.

Progressive groups like Indivisible, MoveOn, Public Citizen, and 50501 are also part of the coalition. Trump critic George Conway’s Home of the Brave group has committed $1 million for an ad campaign to promote the rallies.

Organizers have highlighted that the movement is nonviolent. Volunteers have received training in de-escalation. Safety marshals and Know Your Rights cards will be available at protest sites.

Where to join ‘No Kings’ protests in NYC, Lower Hudson Valley ‘No Kings’ protests are scheduled through New York State with key events in Manhattan and across the Lower Hudson Valley. According to the Lohud, the “No Kings” protests in New York will be held at Father Duffy Square, between 47th Street, and Broadway in Manhattan from 11 AM to 1 PM (local time).

Meanwhile, the protests in Lower Hudson Valley will take place across multiple locations in Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam counties. In Westchester, the protests will be held at Larchmont Farmer’s Market, Larchmont Train Station at the I-95 overpass, and at Chatsworth Blvd & Myrtle Blvd from 10 AM to 11.30 AM as well as in Mamaroneck at Harbor Island Park, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue, from 4 PM to 5.30 PM.

In Yonkers, there will be a pre-rally at Van Der Donck Park, 41 Dock Street from 9.45 AM to 10 AM, followed by a protest at Hudson Fulton Memorial Park, Warburton Avenue and Odell Avenue from noon to 2 PM.

Nanuet will witness a protest at the intersection of NY-59 and North Middletown Road near Shake Shack from 12 PM to 2 PM. Ossining will have theirs at Louis Engel Waterfront Park, 25 Westerly Rd, from 2 PM to 4 PM. Brewster's protest will take place at Wells Park, 98 Oak Street, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. This coincides with Brewster’s annual Harvest Festival.

In North Salem, the protest will occur at the First Street Triangle in Purdys, Mills Rd and First St, from 11 AM to noon. Pelham will host its protest at Wolf’s Lane Park, 88 Wolf’s Lane, from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

FAQs What is ‘No Kings Day’? A nationwide movement opposing what organizers call increasing authoritarianism under Donald Trump’s administration.

When and where are the protests happening? Demonstrations will take place on Saturday, 18 October, across all 50 states. In New York, major events will be held in Manhattan and the Lower Hudson Valley.