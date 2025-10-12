Powerful nor’easter slams US East Coast with heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds

A big nor’easter is getting strong as it moves up the mid-Atlantic coast, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous flooding to the East Coast. The worst is yet to come, with conditions getting worse Sunday, October 12 night into Monday.

According to CNN, the storm is moving slowly, which could cause long periods of coastal flooding, beach erosion and travel disruptions. It is called a nor’easter because of the strong northeast winds ahead of the storm’s center, and it is already pushing water towards the coast and flooding low-lying areas.

Nor’easter: Damaging winds move northward Parts of North Carolina have registered 50 mph wind gusts, with a 61 mph gust recorded at Cape Lookout. Those winds will move north Sunday, affecting New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia before reaching southern New England. Some areas could see gusts over 55 mph, like a tropical storm.

The storm’s strong winds might continue through Tuesday morning, with the threat of downed trees, power outages and flying debris. People planning their itinerary for the coming week should note that there will be air travel delays and cancellations expected at Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston airports.

Dangerous coastal flooding and erosion Water levels along the mid-Atlantic coast could rise to levels not seen in nearly a decade. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, water could rise over 8 feet on Monday, the highest since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Cape May could see one of the highest flood levels on record. More than 20 river gauge locations will be at moderate or major flood stage, exceeding the most severe level of flooding.

In North Carolina, parts of Highway 12 were closed Saturday due to ocean overwash. Ongoing erosion along the Outer Banks is a big concern, with nine unoccupied homes collapsing into the Atlantic since late September.

About 1-3 inches of rain is expected, with 6 inches possible in eastern NC and southeastern New England.

Storm to weaken by October 14 Nor’easter will weaken or move offshore by Tuesday, October 14, with high pressure bringing calm and dry air behind it. Until then, millions on the East Coast should prepare for damaging winds, flooding and bad travel.

FAQs 1. What is a nor’easter? A nor’easter is a powerful coastal storm that gets its name from the strong northeast winds that blow ahead of its center. These storms often bring heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding to the U.S. East Coast.

2. Which areas will be most affected by this nor’easter? The strongest impacts are expected along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, including parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and southern New England. Major cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston could see travel delays, strong winds, and heavy rain.