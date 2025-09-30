Norovirus outbreak hits Royal Caribbean cruise ship; over 70 passengers and crew sick

More than 70 passengers and a crew member on a Royal Caribbean International cruise fell sick due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak on board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked the outbreak to norovirus.

The norovirus outbreak happened on the Serenade of the Seas. The vessel departed San Diego on September 19 for a 13-night voyage and is due to dock in Miami on October 2. It has 1,874 passengers and 883 crew on board.

Norovirus identified by the CDC CDC officials said the illness was caused by norovirus. Common symptoms reported include diarrhea and vomiting. About 3.9 per cent of the ship’s population was affected. The agency confirmed that those showing symptoms were quickly isolated.

“Reporting gastrointestinal illness is important,” the CDC noted in its update. “When passengers and crew tell the medical center onboard about their symptoms, it helps outbreaks get detected quickly. This allows steps to be taken to limit the spread of illness.”

Cruise line response Royal Caribbean said it has stepped up cleaning measures. In a statement, the company told USA Today, “The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are our top priority. To maintain an environment that supports the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines.”

According to the CDC, the company increased disinfection practices, collected stool samples, and isolated affected passengers. The ship has also been in touch with the Vessel Sanitation Program, which is monitoring the outbreak remotely and reviewing the sanitation efforts.

The 19th cruise ship outbreak in 2025 The September 28 outbreak is not the first cruise ship outbreak reported this year. In 2025 alone, the CDC has logged 19 gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise vessels. Out of those, 14 were linked to norovirus, USA Today reported.

The Serenade of the Seas remains on its current route and is expected to make port in Miami on October 2. Meanwhile, the CDC continues to track the outbreak as part of its ongoing oversight of cruise ship sanitation.

FAQs What happened on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship? More than 70 passengers and one crew member on Serenade of the Seas fell ill with norovirus during a 13-night voyage.

Which ship was affected? The outbreak occurred on Serenade of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean International ship sailing from San Diego to Miami.

When did the outbreak take place? The CDC reported the illnesses on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. The ship departed Sept. 19 and is scheduled to reach Miami on Oct. 2.