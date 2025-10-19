North Carolina state Fair ride stops at 100ft, leaving thrill-seekers dangling in terror: ‘We just started praying’

A technical malfunction at the North Carolina State Fair on Thursday evening left several riders suspended nearly 100 feet above the ground when the popular Vertigo ride suddenly stopped operating. According to John Wesley Waugh, Director of Communications for the North Carolina Department of Labour (NCDOL), the ride halted automatically after detecting a low-voltage fault — a built-in safety feature designed to prevent mechanical failure.

“The ride came to a controlled stop, allowing for the safe and timely manual evacuation of all patrons. At no point was anyone at risk,” Waugh told PEOPLE.

Passengers safely evacuated Fair staff and emergency crews carried out a manual evacuation, safely bringing down all passengers. Videos shared by WRAL News showed worried riders hanging high above the fairground as rescue operations continued.

One passenger, Hannah Norris, recalled praying with her young son during the ordeal. “All I could think was, ‘We’re going to drop,’” she said. "I just started praying. Me and my son, we just started saying a prayer.”

Ride had passed inspection The Vertigo, a towering swing-style attraction that spins passengers in wide circles, had been fully inspected by NCDOL officials earlier the same day, along with nearly 100 other rides at the fair.

It is not yet clear how long passengers were left suspended before being brought down safely.

Operator offers free ride after incident In a statement, the company operating the Vertigo apologised for the inconvenience and said that affected riders would be offered a complimentary ride once the attraction reopens following safety clearance.

Saudi Arabia amusement park ride collapses In a similar incident, at least 23 people were injured, some seriously, after a ride collapsed at Green Mountain Park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, on July 31, according to reports from the Khaleej Times. Videos circulating online showed passengers enjoying the ‘360 Degrees’ ride when its central pole suddenly snapped in two, sending the structure crashing down while people were still on board.

Several riders were struck by falling metal parts, while others were injured after being thrown from their seats. Witnesses said the pole rebounded at high speed and hit people on the opposite side.

Emergency teams and security officials arrived promptly, and nearby hospitals in Taif declared a Code Yellow to treat the victims. The injured received first aid at the scene before being taken to local hospitals for further treatment.