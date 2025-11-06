Northern Taurid meteor shower to Hyades star cluster — 5 major celestial events in November 2025

Yesterday, 5 October, was a full moon night, allowing stargazers to marvel at the beauty of the ‘Beaver Moon’. But that won’t be the last celestial event of importance in this month. Three more meteor showers are due this month, as per National Geographic. Here is a look at five more celestial occurrences this month.

Northern Taurid meteor shower This event will occur on the intervening night of November 11-12. This meteor shower would be relatively weak, National Geographic’s website informs. The average rate during this shower would be five shooting stars per hour.

Both the Taurid meteor showers this month originate from the same source – debris of the comet Encke. So, get ready for some sky-gazing on the intervening night of November 11 and 12.

Leonid meteor shower peak The Northern Taurid meteor shower will not be the last opportunity for stargazers to enjoy this phenomenon in November. The Leonid meteor shower will reach its peak on the intervening night of November 17 and 18.

This will be caused by the Earth’s transit through the debris of the comet Tempel-Tuttle. The fact that the sky will be relatively dark due to a relatively new moon will add to the visibility of this event.

Uranus at Opposition For those who love to look at the planets in the sky, 21 November will be an important day, as Uranus will be at opposition, which means it will be directly opposite the Sun, improving its visibility.

While binoculars and telescopes are ideal, the planet may just be visible to the naked eye as well, as it will also be at its closest point to Earth for this year, reports Star Walk. The planet will be in the constellation Taurus and will rise at Sunset, going down at Sunrise.

Comet 210P/Christensen This comet will be visible easily with binoculars towards the end of this month. It will appear low in the western sky. Once the Sun sets, the sky will become dark enough to observe this phenomenon.

Hyades star cluster The Hyades star cluster will appear in somewhat of a V-shape and would resemble, to some extent, the face of a bull, National Geographic reports. On 27 November, it will be at its brightest around midnight. The cluster would be located in the constellation Taurus.

FAQs How many more meteor showers are due this month? Two.

What is comet 210P/Christensen? Comet 210P/Christensen is from the Jupiter family and has an orbital period of 5.7 years.