Miss Universe 2025: Miss Norway's salmon-inspired outfit has users dazzled: ‘Beautifully done’

The Miss Universe competition concluded with Mexico's Fatima Bosch winning the title. However, another country also walked away with the spotlight when it came to viral moments. Miss Norway 2025, Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland, ended up setting the tone at this year’s Miss Universe preliminaries in Thailand. The moment came during the national costume segment on 19 November, where delegates usually lean into history, fabric, and symbolism. Norway went a different direction.

Norway’s Salmon-inspired costume takes the spotlight Lysglimt-Rødland walked out in a salmon-themed costume, a reference to Norway’s long ties to the sea and its major seafood exports to Asian markets. The host spelled it out as she entered. “This salmon-inspired gown mirrors both the delegate’s movements as a baton twirler and the essence of Norway’s leading export.”

Then came the line that jumped across social feeds within minutes: “This river runner is a stunner, Norway!”

The outfit itself shifted midway. She removed an outer layer to show a pink-and-silver bodysuit meant to represent the salmon’s interior. The switch, brief but dramatic, drew loud reactions inside the Impact Arena in Pak Kret, just outside Bangkok.

Social media stunned by Miss Norway’s salmon dress Clips circulated almost immediately. One user wrote, “Miss Norway in the national dress round of the Miss Universe competition. They normally go as something elegant from their country’s history or culture. She went as a salmon.”

Another comment pushed back, noting, “This may be funny but Norway is really known for salmon, and she ate that dress. Also it was beautifully done.”

Another account added, “Either this is Gen Z brilliance OR someone REALLY misunderstood directions to pack the salmon gown.”

One person summed up the dominant meme tone: “I don’t care what anyone says, SHE ATE THAT DOWN. Too iconic, y’all just can’t comprehend it.”

Why it stood out Costume rounds have always been a place for pageant risks. But the Oslo-born contestant’s decision to lean fully into a single export created a clean, easy narrative for audiences to grab onto. Plenty of contestants went traditional, but Norway’s approach travelled faster online simply because it was direct, visual, and unusual.

Even if she did not win the crown, her salmon-inspired outfit has won over social media.

FAQs Who is Miss Norway 2025? Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland represented Norway at Miss Universe 2025.

Why did Miss Norway wear a salmon costume? Her outfit referenced Norway’s maritime heritage and its leading salmon exports.

Where did the viral moment happen? The reveal took place during the Miss Universe preliminary round in Thailand.