Notre Dame lands four-star QB Wonderful Monds IV for 2027 Class; future quarterback pipeline gets major boost

Notre Dame strengthened their long-term quarterback plans on Friday by securing a verbal pledge from top-rated pocket passer Wonderful Monds IV. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound standout from Vero Beach High School in Florida chose the Fighting Irish over finalists Florida State and Ohio State. He made the announcement live on "The Pat McAfee Show" during a special ceremony at his school, where he will begin his third season as the starting quarterback this fall.
Monds brings size, arm talent, and proven production to South Bend. His decision marks Notre Dame’s ninth commitment from the SC Next 300 in the 2027 cycle and comes just hours after four-star defensive end Aidan O’Neil joined the class.
Originally eyed as a top talent in the Class of 2028, Wonderful Monds reclassified to 2027 on December 31, 2025. The move allowed him to enroll after his junior season this year, speeding up interest from Power 4 programs. He and his family visited Florida, Florida State, and Ohio State this spring before a recent trip to Notre Dame sealed the deal over the April 18 weekend.
Head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli played key roles in closing the recruitment. Monds was impressed by how the staff highlighted his fit in the offense and let him watch spring practice up close. He saw current starter CJ Carr in action and met former Notre Dame quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman.
This commitment wraps up Notre Dame’s active pursuit of 2027 quarterbacks after four-star Teddy Jarrard reclassified into the 2026 class late last year. The Irish had also targeted other top passers this spring, including Peter Bourque, Davin Davidson (who picked Florida), and Kamden Lopati (who flipped to Michigan).
Monds joins a growing group of high-school quarterbacks in recent Notre Dame classes. The 2026 group already features Jarrard and Noah Grubbs, while the program continues offering to 2028 standouts like Neimann Lawrence and Kingston Preyear.
Behind Carr, who started every game last season, the 2026 depth chart includes Jarrard, Grubbs, and Blake Hebert. With Carr potentially heading to the NFL after 2026, Monds could arrive on campus in 2027 ready to battle for playing time right away.
Despite missing most of his sophomore season with an ankle injury, Monds made a name for himself as a freshman in 2024. He threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes. His arrival gives Fighting Irish fans plenty to look forward to as the program keeps building one of the strongest quarterback pipelines in college football.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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