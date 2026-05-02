Notre Dame lands four-star QB Wonderful Monds IV for 2027 Class; future quarterback pipeline gets major boost

Notre Dame strengthened their long-term quarterback plans on Friday by securing a verbal pledge from top-rated pocket passer Wonderful Monds IV. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound standout from Vero Beach High School in Florida chose the Fighting Irish over finalists Florida State and Ohio State. He made the announcement live on "The Pat McAfee Show" during a special ceremony at his school, where he will begin his third season as the starting quarterback this fall.

Monds brings size, arm talent, and proven production to South Bend. His decision marks Notre Dame’s ninth commitment from the SC Next 300 in the 2027 cycle and comes just hours after four-star defensive end Aidan O’Neil joined the class.

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Reclassification sparks fast-track recruitment Originally eyed as a top talent in the Class of 2028, Wonderful Monds reclassified to 2027 on December 31, 2025. The move allowed him to enroll after his junior season this year, speeding up interest from Power 4 programs. He and his family visited Florida, Florida State, and Ohio State this spring before a recent trip to Notre Dame sealed the deal over the April 18 weekend.

Head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli played key roles in closing the recruitment. Monds was impressed by how the staff highlighted his fit in the offense and let him watch spring practice up close. He saw current starter CJ Carr in action and met former Notre Dame quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman.

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Building depth for the long term This commitment wraps up Notre Dame’s active pursuit of 2027 quarterbacks after four-star Teddy Jarrard reclassified into the 2026 class late last year. The Irish had also targeted other top passers this spring, including Peter Bourque, Davin Davidson (who picked Florida), and Kamden Lopati (who flipped to Michigan).

Monds joins a growing group of high-school quarterbacks in recent Notre Dame classes. The 2026 group already features Jarrard and Noah Grubbs, while the program continues offering to 2028 standouts like Neimann Lawrence and Kingston Preyear.

Behind Carr, who started every game last season, the 2026 depth chart includes Jarrard, Grubbs, and Blake Hebert. With Carr potentially heading to the NFL after 2026, Monds could arrive on campus in 2027 ready to battle for playing time right away.

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Wonderful Monds' form Despite missing most of his sophomore season with an ankle injury, Monds made a name for himself as a freshman in 2024. He threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes. His arrival gives Fighting Irish fans plenty to look forward to as the program keeps building one of the strongest quarterback pipelines in college football.