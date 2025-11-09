NYC welcomes the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Its touching origin will warm your heart

The holiday season has officially begun in New York City, as the big Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived and was placed in its famous spot in Midtown on Saturday, November 8. But this year’s tree is extra special, not because of its size but because of the touching story behind it.

Advertisement

Origin of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree According to the NY Post, the 75-foot-tall Norway spruce came from the backyard of Judy Russ, who lives in East Greenbush, a small town in upstate New York. For 75 years. The tree had stood on her family’s property, growing taller and stronger with each generation. Judy decided to donate it in honour of her husband Dan, who passed away in 2020 at 32 years old. Dan has always dreamed that one day his big spruce tree would be Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree, and this year, his dream finally came true.

Judy and her seven-year-old son, Liam, travelled to Manhattan to see the tree being lifted into its place. They even helped guide the stability spike into the trunk. Judy said seeing crowds gather around their family’s tree brought her joy and comfort. “We are so happy that people are here celebrating, it’s kicking off the Christmas season, spreading love, joy — it’s awesome. It’s a really incredible feeling, it’s good energy here today for sure,” she told the NY Post.

Advertisement

Despite early morning rain, dozens of visitors gathered to watch workers position the tree. Many said it was a magical moment to witness. Some, like friends Leanne Garza and Kaissa Trevino from South Texas, planned their entire trip around seeing the tree installed. “It’s surreal,” Garza told the NY Post. “I’ve seen it up at Christmas time, but to see the process is cool.”

For some locals, like retired teacher Dominique Perrot from Astoria, seeing the tree arrive was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She woke up before sunrise to be there and said the tree brought a sense of calm to the busy city. “ It looked so charming, so massive. It’s like a big contrast — there is the New York City traffic and noise and every day craziness and then you have this big tree, representing quietness and calmness,” she explained to the publication.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan hails Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur ahead of release

Lighting ceremony set for December 3 The tree will be decorated with 50,000 lights and officially lit on 3 December, making this heartfelt story part of New York’s most beloved holiday tradition.

FAQs 1. Where did the Rockefeller Christmas tree come from? This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree came from East Greenbush in upstate New York, where it grew in the backyard of the Russ family for 75 years.

2. Why is this year’s Rockefeller tree special? The tree was donated by Judy Russ in honor of her late husband, Dan, who always dreamed that their spruce would one day stand in Rockefeller Center.

3. When will the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree be lit this year? The tree will be officially lit on December 3 during the annual lighting ceremony.