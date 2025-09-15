NYT Connections #827 hints, categories, and full answers for September 15 puzzle

Connections has turned into one of the New York Times’ most loved games, joining Wordle as a daily challenge that fans wait for at midnight. The format is simple yet tricky. Players are asked to find the common theme that ties groups of words together. With only four mistakes allowed, the game quickly becomes a test of both knowledge and sharp thinking. Here are NYT Connections hints and answers for today, September 15.

Advertisement

What is NYT Connections? Like Wordle, Connections has become a social media trend. Screenshots of results are shared across platforms, with players comparing how fast they solved the puzzle. The game was created with the help of associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, who has been credited with shaping it into a daily habit for thousands. Available on both desktop and mobile, it features 16 words every day. The goal is to sort them into four correct groups, even though at first glance several words may look like they belong together.

Every set is color-coded. Yellow is usually the easiest, followed by green, followed by blue and purple, which often end up the trickiest. To help players, there is a shuffle option that makes it easier to spot hidden links. Many fans agree that the key is patience since wrong guesses pile up fast.

Advertisement

For today, September 15, 2025, we have both hints and the full answers if you need them. Try the hints first before scrolling further.

NYT Connections hints for today’s categories: Yellow: Ground materials

Green: Found by the ocean

Blue: Intimacy

Purple: Famous musicians

Today’s actual categories: Yellow: Flooring options

Green: Beachy area

Blue: Romantic vibe

Purple: Member of a classic backing band

NYT Connections #827 answers for September 15: Flooring options: Carpet, Laminate, Tile, Wood

Beachy area: Bank, Coast, Shore, Strand

Romantic vibe: Chemistry, Connection, Fireworks, Spark

Member of a classic backing band: Banshee, Heartbreaker, Pip, Wailer

Do not be discouraged if you missed today’s set. A new challenge will reset tomorrow.