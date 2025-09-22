NYT Connections #834: Hints, categories and answers for September 22 puzzle

The New York Times’ Connections has become one of the most popular word games online. Similar to Wordle from its catalogue, you have to find the common thread between words. Each puzzle has 16 words which need to be grouped into 4 sets of 4 words each. Only one combination per set is correct. Fun but challenging. If you are a starter and don’t know how to play it, we will help you.

How to play connections The New York Times Connection has become a social media hotspot. It is not as difficult as it seems. Created with help from NYT associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections is available on both browsers and mobile devices. Players have four chances to guess wrong before the game ends. You can also shuffle the board to help find connections more easily. Each set is color-coded: yellow is easiest, green, blue, and purple. Correct answers remove words from the board, and you can share results on social media.

Hints for today’s NYT Connections puzzle (#834) If you want a hint without giving away the answers, today’s categories are:

• Yellow: Basic geometric calculations

• Green: Black-and-white things

• Blue: Las Vegas casino hotels

• Purple: Words that sound like plural letters

Answers for today’s NYT Connections puzzle For players ready to check their answers, here’s today’s full solution:

• Basic geometric calculations: AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME

• Black-and-white things: CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO

• Las Vegas casino hotels: ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR

• Words that sound like plural letters: ARS, AYES, EASE, OWES

New challenges await every day If you did not solve it this time, do not worry. Connections resets daily after midnight with new puzzles. The game encourages players to think critically, spot patterns, and have fun while exercising their brains. Keep playing and see if you can master tomorrow’s challenge!