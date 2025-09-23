NYT Connections #835: Hints, categories and answers for September 23 puzzle

One of the most popular daily word association games, NYT Connections challenges a player to categorize 16 random words into four groups based on some commonalities. Published and developed by The New York Times, this unique puzzle has categories, based on color-coded difficulty levels, with Yellow being the easiest of them all and Purple signifying the hardest. While the Green category is considered to be intermediate, the Blue group refers to a moderately challenging level. The game aims to find the "common threads between words".

A player is provided with four attempts per puzzle. Each puzzle consists of 16 words, and each grouping of words is divided into four categories. Choosing all four words in a set correctly enables the player to eliminate those particular words from the board. In order to make identifying the connections simpler, a player is also allowed to reorganise and shuffle the board.

In this article, we will share categories, hints, and answers for today’s Connections.

Hints for today's Connections categories Yellow: Jolly

Green: A tongue twister

Blue: Seen in an airport

Purple: Old-school movie personalities

Find out today's Connections categories The yellow theme is Cheerful

Green is the theme of "Rubber baby buggy bumper"

Blue theme is Kinds of luggage

Purple theme is the Title characters in '80s movies

Here are the answers to Connections today, September 23 Cheerful: BOUNCY, BRIGHT, MERRY and SUNNY

"Rubber baby buggy bumper": BABY, BUGGY, BUMPER and RUBBER

Kinds of luggage: CARRY-ON, DUFFEL, HARD-SHELL and ROLLER

Title characters in '80s movies: FERRIS, HEATHER, INDIANA and PEE-WEE