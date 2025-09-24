NYT Connections #836 today: Hints, categories and answers for September 24 puzzle

Do you need help with today’s NYT Connections? Here are the hints and answers for the September 24 puzzle.

LM US Desk
Published24 Sep 2025, 05:42 PM IST
NYT Connections puzzle for September 24: Check hints and answers.
NYT Connections puzzle for September 24: Check hints and answers.(nytimes.com)

For word game lovers, a day is barely complete without NYT Connections, which tests one’s ability to draw links between words. Besides your vocabulary, NYT Connections tests your common sense. Although the game is simple, you must be attentive out and out. You must thoughtfully categorise 16 words into four groups. Today’s puzzle is by Wyna Liu. You can play NYT Connections on the NYT website or on the Games app.

How to play NYT Connections?

You rely on your guesses when you are playing NYT Connections. So, make sure you understand the words well before you proceed. Each time you are guessing a group, select four items and click on ‘Submit’. Each group is assigned a specific color, which is revealed after you solve it.

NYT Connections hints for today

Yellow group hint: What you watch in theatres

Green group hint: Related to a small quantity

Blue group hint: bulldog, deflated balloon and an irregularity fit in here

Purple group hint: Two-word phrases

Today’s NYT Connections groups (September 24, 2025)

Yellow group – movie

Green group – strew

Blue group – wrinkly things

Purple group – sweet___

Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#836)

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? LITTER, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE

What are the green words in today’s Connections? LITTLE, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE

What are the blue words in today’s Connections? BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI

What are the purple words in today’s Connections? POTATO, SIXTEEN, TALK, TOOTH

What are the benefits of solving NYT Connections?

Studies have shown that games like NYT Connections and Wordle force people to think differently and be creative in their approach to work. Solving these puzzles can reduce stress and make one feel at ease. As per a report by Northeastern Global News, games like NYT Connections keep our brains “engaged and fit”. It simultaneously prevents “age-related cognitive decline”.

On the other hand, if you regularly solve NYT Connections, it will boost your vocabulary. These puzzles are super fun, and you can enjoy your solitude with NYT connections. Solving games like Wordle and NYT Connections generally makes people more confident in life, too.

Games
NYT Connections #836 today: Hints, categories and answers for September 24 puzzle
