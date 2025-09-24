NYT Connections #836 today: Hints, categories and answers for September 24 puzzle

For word game lovers, a day is barely complete without NYT Connections, which tests one’s ability to draw links between words. Besides your vocabulary, NYT Connections tests your common sense. Although the game is simple, you must be attentive out and out. You must thoughtfully categorise 16 words into four groups. Today’s puzzle is by Wyna Liu. You can play NYT Connections on the NYT website or on the Games app.
You rely on your guesses when you are playing NYT Connections. So, make sure you understand the words well before you proceed. Each time you are guessing a group, select four items and click on ‘Submit’. Each group is assigned a specific color, which is revealed after you solve it.
Yellow group hint: What you watch in theatres
Green group hint: Related to a small quantity
Blue group hint: bulldog, deflated balloon and an irregularity fit in here
Purple group hint: Two-word phrases
Yellow group – movie
Green group – strew
Blue group – wrinkly things
Purple group – sweet___
What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? LITTER, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE
What are the green words in today’s Connections? LITTLE, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE
What are the blue words in today’s Connections? BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI
What are the purple words in today’s Connections? POTATO, SIXTEEN, TALK, TOOTH
Studies have shown that games like NYT Connections and Wordle force people to think differently and be creative in their approach to work. Solving these puzzles can reduce stress and make one feel at ease. As per a report by Northeastern Global News, games like NYT Connections keep our brains “engaged and fit”. It simultaneously prevents “age-related cognitive decline”.
On the other hand, if you regularly solve NYT Connections, it will boost your vocabulary. These puzzles are super fun, and you can enjoy your solitude with NYT connections. Solving games like Wordle and NYT Connections generally makes people more confident in life, too.