NYT Connections #839: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for September 27 game

NYT Connections is a daily game that challenges players to find common threads between words. Playing the game is quite simple: Select four groups of four words without making more than four mistakes. Today’s NYT Connections is by Wyna Liu. You can play it either on the NYT website or on the Games app.
After the main crossword, Connections is the second-most-played NYT Games puzzle on the internet. It is extremely fun and thought-provoking. You have to carefully divide 16 words into four groups of four. There has to be some connection between the words in each group. You get only four attempts to solve the puzzle.
Remember that the words in the green and yellow groups will be synonymous. Try to compile a list of words with cultural connotations for the blue category. Purple groups mainly have wordplay.
Blue group: Related to favorite snack at movies
Yellow group: Goes with affection
Green group: Related to body parts
Purple group: Denotes actions
Blue group – Popcorn-Making Methods
Yellow group – Loving
Green group – Appendages
Purple group – Squander with “Away”
Blue words: KETTLE, MICROWAVE, POPPER, STOVETOP
Yellow words: KIND, SWEET, TENDER, WARM
Green words: ARM, FIN, FLIPPER, WING
Purple words: FIDDLE, FRITTER, THROW, TRIFLE
One of the key players in the creation and introduction of NYT Connections in 2023 was Wyna Liu, associate puzzle editor for The New York Times.
According to Today.com, Wyna Liu drew a lot of inspiration from cartoonist Robert Leighton's work to create something as imaginative and entertaining as NYT Connections. “I was inspired by their playfulness and use of free association, and thinking about these puzzles reminded me of how meaning can be communicated succinctly,” Wyna Liu said.
