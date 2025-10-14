NYT Connections #856: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for 14 October puzzle

New York Times Connections is a word puzzle that shows 16 different words on screen, which are to be grouped into four different themes. Four words are to be placed in four groups, each with a different theme. Each group has a common theme, like ‘something to eat’ or ‘types of clothing’.
This article is to help people solve the 14 October, New York Times Connections 856. The article provides hints that will help the reader sort the given sixteen words into four different groups and place them according to the given theme. However, if the hints do not work, we have also provided answers.
Today’s words were engage, absorb, hold, occupy, brief, digest, outline, review, stem, staunch, curb, check, easel, hark, lama and anther.
Yellow: To attract
Green: A synopsis
Blue: To stop
Purple: Found in the wild
Yellow: Captivate
Green: Summary
Blue: Halt
Purple Animals minus the starting letter
These four phases mentioned above hold the key to grouping the sixteen words into groups. The first hint– Captivate means to hold someone’s attention. The second phrase, Summary, means to collectively shorten and describe all important points or aspects, while the third phrase, Halt, means a short stop, and the final hint, which is ‘Animals minus starting letter’, means that the answer is the name of an animal but without the starting letter.
Captivate (yellow): Absorb, engage, hold, occupy
Summary (green): Brief, digest, outline, review
Halt (blue): Check, curb, staunch, stem
Animals minus starting letter (purple): Anther, Easel, Hark, Lama
When you begin dividing the words and placing them into groups, it is better to have a look at the categories and start with the category that you find the easiest. Solving and placing words that are the easiest helps with sorting out words for other groups. If you find a word that does not belong to any group, keep it aside for later and see in which category the word fits the best. AT the end, the groups refer to the ideas of the phrases rather than the exact phrase, so look for meaning rather than the exact term of the phrase while grouping.