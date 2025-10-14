Subscribe

NYT Connections #856: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for 14 October puzzle

LM US Desk
Published14 Oct 2025, 09:23 PM IST
New York Times Connections is a word puzzle that shows 16 different words on screen, which are to be grouped into four different themes. Four words are to be placed in four groups, each with a different theme. Each group has a common theme, like ‘something to eat’ or ‘types of clothing’.

This article is to help people solve the 14 October, New York Times Connections 856. The article provides hints that will help the reader sort the given sixteen words into four different groups and place them according to the given theme. However, if the hints do not work, we have also provided answers.

NYT Connections #856 words for the puzzle

Today’s words were engage, absorb, hold, occupy, brief, digest, outline, review, stem, staunch, curb, check, easel, hark, lama and anther.

Today’s hints for NYT Connections #856

Yellow: To attract

Green: A synopsis

Blue: To stop

Purple: Found in the wild

Today’s themes for NYT Connections #856

Yellow: Captivate

Green: Summary

Blue: Halt

Purple Animals minus the starting letter

These four phases mentioned above hold the key to grouping the sixteen words into groups. The first hint– Captivate means to hold someone’s attention. The second phrase, Summary, means to collectively shorten and describe all important points or aspects, while the third phrase, Halt, means a short stop, and the final hint, which is ‘Animals minus starting letter’, means that the answer is the name of an animal but without the starting letter.

Answers for #856 NYT Connections today

Captivate (yellow): Absorb, engage, hold, occupy

Summary (green): Brief, digest, outline, review

Halt (blue): Check, curb, staunch, stem

Animals minus starting letter (purple): Anther, Easel, Hark, Lama

Tips to solve the puzzle

When you begin dividing the words and placing them into groups, it is better to have a look at the categories and start with the category that you find the easiest. Solving and placing words that are the easiest helps with sorting out words for other groups. If you find a word that does not belong to any group, keep it aside for later and see in which category the word fits the best. AT the end, the groups refer to the ideas of the phrases rather than the exact phrase, so look for meaning rather than the exact term of the phrase while grouping.

 
 
Games
