NYT Connections #856: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for 14 October puzzle

New York Times Connections is a word puzzle that shows 16 different words on screen, which are to be grouped into four different themes. Four words are to be placed in four groups, each with a different theme. Each group has a common theme, like ‘something to eat’ or ‘types of clothing’.

This article is to help people solve the 14 October, New York Times Connections 856. The article provides hints that will help the reader sort the given sixteen words into four different groups and place them according to the given theme. However, if the hints do not work, we have also provided answers.

NYT Connections #856 words for the puzzle Today’s words were engage, absorb, hold, occupy, brief, digest, outline, review, stem, staunch, curb, check, easel, hark, lama and anther.

Today’s hints for NYT Connections #856 Yellow: To attract

Green: A synopsis

Blue: To stop

Purple: Found in the wild

Today’s themes for NYT Connections #856 Yellow: Captivate

Green: Summary

Blue: Halt

Purple Animals minus the starting letter

These four phases mentioned above hold the key to grouping the sixteen words into groups. The first hint– Captivate means to hold someone’s attention. The second phrase, Summary, means to collectively shorten and describe all important points or aspects, while the third phrase, Halt, means a short stop, and the final hint, which is ‘Animals minus starting letter’, means that the answer is the name of an animal but without the starting letter.

Answers for #856 NYT Connections today Captivate (yellow): Absorb, engage, hold, occupy

Summary (green): Brief, digest, outline, review

Halt (blue): Check, curb, staunch, stem

Animals minus starting letter (purple): Anther, Easel, Hark, Lama

