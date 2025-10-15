NYT Connections #857: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for 15 October puzzle

NYT Connections is one of the most popular word games online. The game involves 16 different words, which are to be grouped under different themes, with each group having four words that have a common theme. The game gets reset after midnight and could be a little tricky to solve.

This article contains clues and answers that can solve the 15 October, New York Times Connections 857. With the help of this article, the reader can sort the given sixteen words into four different groups according to the given theme. If you do not want to solve the puzzle and need direct answers, you can jump to the end of the article.

NYT Connections #856 words for today

Today’s words were infinity, bravo, delta, mustang, elephant, vacuum, great, pinto, olympic, lima, fiesta, bronco, kiddie, golf, navy and kidney.

Today’s hints for NYT Connections #856 Yellow: Types of pools

Green: In the NATO phonetic alphabet

Blue: Ford Models

Purple: ____Seal

Themes for NYT Connections today Yellow: Water Games

Green: Used in Military Comms

Blue: Types of cars

Purple: An Adhesive

These four phases mentioned above hold the key to grouping the sixteen words into groups. The first hint– Water Games revolves around games that are played in water. The second phrase, ‘Used in Military Comms,’ includes something that is used by military comms. The third category hints about one particular type of car, and the final hint is a type of adhesive, which is something used to stick two things together.

Answers for #857 NYT Connections today Are you ready for the answers? Or should you think again and give it another try? Think about it and check if you’re correct.

Types of pools (yellow): Infinity, Kiddie, Kidney, Olympic

In the NATO phonetic alphabet (green): Lima, Delta, Bravo, Golf

Ford Models (blue): Fiesta, Mustang, Pinto, Bronco

___Seal (purple): Navy, Vacuum, Great, Elephant