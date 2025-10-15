NYT Connections #857: Here’s all you need to know about the hints and answers for 15 October puzzle

NYT Connections is one of the most popular word games online. The game involves 16 different words, which are to be grouped under different themes, with each group having four words that have a common theme. The game gets reset after midnight and could be a little tricky to solve.
This article contains clues and answers that can solve the 15 October, New York Times Connections 857. With the help of this article, the reader can sort the given sixteen words into four different groups according to the given theme. If you do not want to solve the puzzle and need direct answers, you can jump to the end of the article.
Today’s words were infinity, bravo, delta, mustang, elephant, vacuum, great, pinto, olympic, lima, fiesta, bronco, kiddie, golf, navy and kidney.
Yellow: Types of pools
Green: In the NATO phonetic alphabet
Blue: Ford Models
Purple: ____Seal
These four phases mentioned above hold the key to grouping the sixteen words into groups. The first hint– Water Games revolves around games that are played in water. The second phrase, ‘Used in Military Comms,’ includes something that is used by military comms. The third category hints about one particular type of car, and the final hint is a type of adhesive, which is something used to stick two things together.
Are you ready for the answers? Or should you think again and give it another try? Think about it and check if you’re correct.
Types of pools (yellow): Infinity, Kiddie, Kidney, Olympic
In the NATO phonetic alphabet (green): Lima, Delta, Bravo, Golf
Ford Models (blue): Fiesta, Mustang, Pinto, Bronco
___Seal (purple): Navy, Vacuum, Great, Elephant
In case you did not get the answer correct this time, do not worry! There are many more Connections to come daily. Meanwhile, keep honing your skills and practicing in order to solve the next game easily.