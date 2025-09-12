NYT Connections: Here’s all you need to know about the September 12, 2025 puzzle

NYT Connections, a highly popular game from The New York Times, has quickly become one of the most loved word-based puzzles on the internet, much like Wordle. Playing Connections is pretty simple: Out of 16 words, you need to filter and sort them into groups of four which share something in common.

But there is a trick in it. Sometimes words look like they belong in multiple groups, but only one answer is correct. This is what makes this game both fun and challenging.

Connections was created with the help of NYT associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu and is now a daily challenge available on both web browsers and mobile devices.

How to play NYT Connections? You get 16 words and must group them into 4 categories.

Each wrong guess counts as a mistake, and you are only allowed up to four mistakes before the game ends.

To help, you can shuffle the board and rearrange the words.

Categories are color-coded: Yellow (easiest), Green, Blue, and Purple (hardest).

Just like Wordle, you can share your results with friends on social media.

NYT Connections: Hints for September 12, 2025 puzzle If you would like a nudge before seeing the full answers, here are hints for today’s categories:

Yellow: A request

Green: Needed to reach someone

Blue: What a photographer might own

Purple: A waterway

Today’s connections categories

Here is what the categories actually are:

Yellow: Entreaty

Green: Contact info

Blue: Kinds of camera lenses

Purple: Bodies of water (by starting letter)

NYT Connections: Answer for #824 puzzle Entreaty: APPEAL, BID, CALL, PETITION

Contact info: ADDRESS, EMAIL, NAME, NUMBER

Kinds of camera lenses: FISHEYE, MACRO, TELEPHOTO, ZOOM