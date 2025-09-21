NYT Connections puzzle #833: Hints, categories, and answers for September 21 puzzle

NYT Connections is the most popular category-matching puzzle on the internet. Following its launch in June 2023, Connections became the second-most-played game after Wordle. The game is simple: You have to categorise 16 words into four groups. Each group must have four words that are somehow linked to one another. If you make a wrong guess for the fourth time, you will lose.
Today’s puzzle is by Wyna Liu. You can play NYT Connections on the NYT website or the Games app.
Yellow group hint: Things we do with our phones.
Green group hint: When you are not occupied with work.
Blue group hint: Something to decide when you go out to eat.
Purple group hint: We should eat these for a healthy diet.
Yellow group – Touchscreen Gestures
Green group – Relax
Blue group – Restaurant Seating Options
Purple group – Vegetables With First Letter Removed
What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? Pinch, Scroll, Swipe, Tap
What are the green words in today’s Connections? Chill, Loaf, Lounge, Veg
What are the blue words in today’s Connections? Bar, Booth, Counter, Table
What are the purple words in today’s Connections? Ale, Eek, Hive, Quash
The New York Times’ associate puzzle editor, Wyna Liu, was one of the leading figures behind the development and launch of NYT Connections in 2023. As per Today.com, Wyna Liu was heavily inspired by cartoonist Robert Leighton’s works to come up with something as creative and fun as NYT Connections. “Thinking about these puzzles reminded me of how meaning can be communicated succinctly, and I was inspired by their playfulness and use of free association,” Liu was quoted as saying by the outlet.
If you are attempting to solve your maiden NYT Connections puzzle, keep in mind that the yellow and green groups will have synonymous words. For the blue category, try to accumulate words that have cultural references. Purple groups usually have wordplays. Take your time and do not forget to breathe as you attempt to solve these puzzles.
