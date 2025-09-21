NYT Connections puzzle #833: Hints, categories, and answers for September 21 puzzle

NYT Connections is the most popular category-matching puzzle on the internet. Following its launch in June 2023, Connections became the second-most-played game after Wordle. The game is simple: You have to categorise 16 words into four groups. Each group must have four words that are somehow linked to one another. If you make a wrong guess for the fourth time, you will lose.

Today’s puzzle is by Wyna Liu. You can play NYT Connections on the NYT website or the Games app.

NYT Connections hints for today Yellow group hint: Things we do with our phones.

Green group hint: When you are not occupied with work.

Blue group hint: Something to decide when you go out to eat.

Purple group hint: We should eat these for a healthy diet.

Today’s NYT Connections groups (September 21, 2025) Yellow group – Touchscreen Gestures

Green group – Relax

Blue group – Restaurant Seating Options

Purple group – Vegetables With First Letter Removed

Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#833) What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? Pinch, Scroll, Swipe, Tap

What are the green words in today’s Connections? Chill, Loaf, Lounge, Veg

What are the blue words in today’s Connections? Bar, Booth, Counter, Table

What are the purple words in today’s Connections? Ale, Eek, Hive, Quash

Inspiration behind NYT Connections The New York Times’ associate puzzle editor, Wyna Liu, was one of the leading figures behind the development and launch of NYT Connections in 2023. As per Today.com, Wyna Liu was heavily inspired by cartoonist Robert Leighton’s works to come up with something as creative and fun as NYT Connections. “Thinking about these puzzles reminded me of how meaning can be communicated succinctly, and I was inspired by their playfulness and use of free association,” Liu was quoted as saying by the outlet.

