NYT Connections puzzle #823: See categories, clues, and complete list of answers for September 11, 2025 game

NYT Connections today: The New York Times Connections is a daily puzzle that tests pattern recognition and vocabulary. Players are given 16 words arranged in a four-by-four grid. The challenge is to sort them into four groups of four, with each group linked by a hidden connection. The groups range in difficulty, color-coded from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest), Beebom reported. With only four mistakes allowed, the puzzle requires both quick instincts and careful reasoning.

NYT Connections today: Puzzle categories for September 11 Today's NYT Connections puzzle combines straightforward sets with trickier associations, particularly in the blue and purple categories. For Thursday, September 11, 2025, puzzle #823, the categories were divided as follows:

1. Yellow - Defect

2. Green - Large things

3. Blue - Rude things

4. Purple - Baseball

NYT Connections today, September 11, 2025: Answers revealed The September 11 Connections puzzle stood out for the variety of its categories. Two sets, “defect” and “large things”, were straightforward, while the other two required more thought. The “rude things” group mixed social behaviors that are often subjective, while the baseball category consisted of terms that double up as common words, making them trickier to pin down without sports knowledge. The solutions for each group for the NYT Connections puzzle (#823) today were:

1. Blemish (Yellow): DENT, DING, MAR, SCRATCH

2. Behemoth (Green): COLOSSUS, MAMMOTH, WHALE, WHOPPER

3. Rude Things To Do (Blue): POINT, SNICKER, STARE, WHISPER

4. On A Baseball Field (Purple): BASE, BOX, MOUND, PLATE

The NYT Connections today carried a 2 out of 5 difficulty rating. The yellow and green groups were easy to spot, while the blue and purple categories required more thinking. The trick to solving the NYT Connections puzzle is to scan for obvious sets first, use the color hierarchy, shuffle the board to spark fresh associations, and conserve guesses with only four attempts available.