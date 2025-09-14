NYT Connections #826: Clues, categories, and full answers for September 14 puzzle

The New York Times’ daily word game Connections is back with a fresh challenge for Sunday, September 14, 2025. Known for testing vocabulary and reasoning skills, the puzzle has quickly become a fan favorite alongside Wordle. Each new round resets at midnight, giving players another chance to test their brains. The puzzle for September 14 may prove to be tough for even seasoned players. Here is everything you need to know about the Connections hints and clues today.

What is NYT Connections? Connections asks players to group 16 words into four sets based on what they have in common. Each set falls under a specific category, such as books, locations, or concepts. The tricky part is that several words may look like they belong together, but there is only one correct grouping.

As per Mashable, players are allowed four mistakes, so strategy is key. To make the task easier, the categories are color-coded by difficulty:

• Yellow (easiest)

• Green (medium)

• Blue (harder)

• Purple (trickiest)

Like Wordle, the game lets you shuffle the words and share your score with friends on social media. You can use the shuffle function to move the words across the board and see if anything sparks your brain.

Hints for today’s Connections categories Want a gentle nudge before seeing the answers? Here are today’s hints:

• Yellow: A foyer

• Green: Navigation tools

• Blue: To transcend

• Purple: Famous roads

Today’s NYT Connections categories If you need a clearer push, here are the actual categories for today’s puzzle:

• Yellow: Entryway

• Green: Map features

• Blue: Surpass

• Purple: Streets with symbolic importance

Connections #826 answers for September 14, 2025 Here are the final solutions if you are ready to check your work:

• Entryway: DOOR, GATE, HATCH, PORTAL

• Map features: COMPASS, INSET, KEY, SCALE

• Surpass: BEAT, BEST, BETTER, TOP

• Streets with symbolic importance: DOWNING, FLEET, MAIN, WALL