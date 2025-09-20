NYT Connections puzzle #832: Hints, categories, and answers for September 20 puzzle

NYT Connections is one of the New York Times’ most popular word games, quickly following the viral success of Wordle. The challenge is simple in theory but tricky in execution: find the ‘common thread’ that links groups of four words from a grid of sixteen.
The game, created with the help of associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, debuted in June 2023 and has since become a daily obsession for puzzle enthusiasts. Available on web and mobile devices, Connections resets every midnight with a fresh challenge.
NYT Connections is simple and has depth, which has made it viral. Like Wordle, Connections allows players to share results online, fuelling community discussions and debates about tricky categories. With subjects ranging from pop culture to nature, no two puzzles are ever the same.
Each game presents 16 words that must be organized into four sets of four. Every group shares a common theme, ranging from sports and food to pop culture and science. Players must be careful, as they can only make four mistakes before the game ends. To help spot links, the board can be shuffled, and each correct group disappears once solved.
The difficulty also increases by color code, with yellow being the easiest and purple being the most difficult.
If you prefer a subtle hint as opposed to the answers right away, here are your clues for today:
Yellow: Wheels you might get behind
Green: Food you might watch a game with
Blue: Sportspersons you might see on the ice
Purple: Words you might precede with “sky.”
The puzzle categories for today are:
Yellow: Car brands
Green: Bit of sports bar fare
Blue: NHL team member
Purple: Sky_____
Car brands: Dodge, Ford, Lincoln, Ram
Bit of sports bar fare: Chip, Dip, Fry, Wing
NHL team member: Duck, Flyer, Senator, Star
Sky_: Dive, Lark, Rocket, Scraper
A: Connections is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four themed sets of four.
A: Players are allowed up to four mistakes before the game ends.
A: The New York Times credits associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu as a key creator.
