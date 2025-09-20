NYT Connections puzzle #832: Hints, categories, and answers for September 20 puzzle

NYT Connections is one of the New York Times’ most popular word games, quickly following the viral success of Wordle. The challenge is simple in theory but tricky in execution: find the ‘common thread’ that links groups of four words from a grid of sixteen.

The game, created with the help of associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, debuted in June 2023 and has since become a daily obsession for puzzle enthusiasts. Available on web and mobile devices, Connections resets every midnight with a fresh challenge.

Why players love NYT Connections NYT Connections is simple and has depth, which has made it viral. Like Wordle, Connections allows players to share results online, fuelling community discussions and debates about tricky categories. With subjects ranging from pop culture to nature, no two puzzles are ever the same.

How to play NYT Connections Each game presents 16 words that must be organized into four sets of four. Every group shares a common theme, ranging from sports and food to pop culture and science. Players must be careful, as they can only make four mistakes before the game ends. To help spot links, the board can be shuffled, and each correct group disappears once solved.

The difficulty also increases by color code, with yellow being the easiest and purple being the most difficult.

Hints for today’s NYT Connections puzzle (#832) If you prefer a subtle hint as opposed to the answers right away, here are your clues for today:

Yellow: Wheels you might get behind

Green: Food you might watch a game with

Blue: Sportspersons you might see on the ice

Purple: Words you might precede with “sky.”

Categories for today’s NYT Connections puzzle The puzzle categories for today are:

Yellow: Car brands

Green: Bit of sports bar fare

Blue: NHL team member

Purple: Sky_____

Full Answers to NYT Connections #832 Car brands: Dodge, Ford, Lincoln, Ram

Bit of sports bar fare: Chip, Dip, Fry, Wing

NHL team member: Duck, Flyer, Senator, Star

Sky_: Dive, Lark, Rocket, Scraper

FAQs Q1: What is the NYT Connections game? A: Connections is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four themed sets of four.

Q2: How many mistakes can I make in Connections? A: Players are allowed up to four mistakes before the game ends.