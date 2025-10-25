NYT Connections #867: Want to solve challenge quickly? Check hints and answers for October 25 puzzle

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ Connections puzzle #867 today, October 25, once again tests players’ skills in pattern recognition and word play. Each day, the game presents 16 seemingly unrelated words arranged on a 4 × 4 grid. The task is to group the words into thematic sets of four. NYT Connections has gained a dedicated following since its launch, offering an engaging alternative to simpler games like Wordle.

For the NYT Connections puzzle #867, the themes ranged from common expressions to pop-culture references. One clue hinted at deceit, another focused on something you’d find on a digital watch, a third involved the idea of giving or granting, and the final one referenced famous historical or film figures.

Here is a handy guide to solve the challenge in minutes.

NYT Connections: What were the themes today? Puzzle #867 of the NYT Connections featured four clever word groupings that tested players’ reasoning and cultural knowledge in equal measure.

The yellow group centered around the theme “swindle,” describing various ways to cheat or deceive someone.

The green group themed “digital watch features,” highlighting functions typically found on modern timepieces.

Blue group connected by the theme “confer,” with each word relating to the act of giving or bestowing something.

The Purple group is tied together by “Best Actor-winning biopics,” referring to acclaimed films that earned Oscars for their lead actors.

NYT Connections today: Answers Yellow group: FLEECE, HOSE, HUSTLE, SHAFT.

Green group: ALARM, DATE, LIGHT, STOPWATCH.

Blue group: ACCORD, AWARD, GRANT, VEST.

Purple group: CAPOTE, LINCOLN, MILK, RAY.