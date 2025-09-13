NYT Pips puzzle today, September 13: Hints and full solutions for easy, medium and hard levels

Pips is the newest entry in The New York Times’ growing puzzle catalogue. The game has been out since August 2025 and thousands of players are playing the mix of logic, numbers, and domino-style tiles, daily. If you are having trouble with today’s challenge, here's everything you need to know, including how to play and solutions for each level.

How to play Pips If you have played dominoes, you will recognize the tiles, which are placed vertically or horizontally. But unlike traditional dominoes, Pips uses color-coded spaces that introduce extra rules:

• Number: The tiles inside must add up to the target number.

• Equal: Each half inside the space must be the same number.

• Not Equal: All halves must be different numbers.

• Less than / Greater than: Each half inside must be less or more than the given number.

As per Mashable, if a space has no color coding, you can place tiles freely.

NYT Pips today: Easy level hints, answers for September 13 Equal (5): Everything in this space must be equal to 5.

Answer: 5-5, placed vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6.

Answer: 2-2, placed horizontally; 0-2, placed vertically; 2-3, placed horizontally.

Less than (3): Everything in this space must be less than 3.

Answer: 0-2, placed vertically.

NYT Pips today: Medium level hints, answers for September 13 Equal (2): Everything in this space must be equal to 2.

Answer: 2-2, placed horizontally; 2-5, placed vertically; 6-4, placed vertically.

Greater than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4.

Answer: 6-4, placed vertically.

Number (12): Everything in this space must add to 12.

Answer: 2-5, placed vertically; 6-4, placed vertically; 3-3, placed horizontally.

Greater than (2): Everything in this space must be greater than 2.

Answer: 3-3, placed horizontally.

Number (8): Everything in this space must add to 8.

Answer: 6-2, placed horizontally.

Less than (3): Everything in this space must be less than 3.

Answer: 1-3, placed horizontally.

Number (3): Everything in this space must add to 3.

Answer: 1-3, placed horizontally.

NYT Pips today: Hard level hints, answers for September 13 Number (11): Everything in this space must add to 11.

Answer: 5-4, placed vertically; 6-1, placed horizontally.

Number (2): Everything in this red space must add to 2.

Answer: 6-1, placed horizontally; 1-4, placed horizontally.

Number (9): Everything in this space must add to 9.

Answer: 1-4, placed horizontally; 3-5, placed horizontally.

Equal (3): Everything in this space must be equal to 3.

Answer: 4-3, placed horizontally; 3-5, placed horizontally; 3-3, placed vertically; 2-3, placed horizontally; 3-0, placed horizontally.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0.

Answer: 3-0, placed horizontally; 0-1, placed horizontally.

Number (2): Everything in this dark blue space must add to 2.

Answer: 0-1, placed horizontally; 1-5, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this green space must add to 5.

Answer: 1-5, placed horizontally.

Equal (2): Everything in this space must be equal to 2.

Answer: 2-2, placed horizontally; 2-3, placed horizontally; 1-2, placed horizontally; 2-5, placed horizontally.

Number (1): Everything in this light blue space must add to 1.

Answer: 1-2, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this dark blue space must add to 5.

Answer: 2-5, placed horizontally.

Number (18): Everything in this space must add to 18.

Answer: 6-5, placed horizontally; 6-6, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this purple space must add to 5.

Answer: 6-5, placed horizontally.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0.

Answer: 0-4, placed horizontally.