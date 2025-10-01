NYT Strands Today: Hints, spangram and full word list for 1 October puzzle revealed

The New York Times’ Strands puzzle for 1 October puts a playful spotlight on the big top. This is not your usual word search. Strands uses a shifting set of rules where words connect through letters in every direction - straight lines, diagonals, or quick turns that form unexpected shapes. Every single square is part of a solution, so nothing sits idle.
What separates Strands from a standard search is the theme. Each puzzle has a set of answers tied together by one idea, plus a “spangram” - a longer word or phrase that stretches across the board. On 1 October, the theme leaned on classic showtime energy.
For anyone who got stuck, the Times teased the puzzle with a hint: “That’s got a ring to it!” That nudge was pointing players toward circus acts, with the spangram tying it together.
The spangram sat horizontally across the grid. The answer? Circus Performers. Once spotted, the rest of the board began to fall into place quickly.
If you were circling the grid for more than 10 minutes and still felt jammed, here is the full set of answers from 1 October:
Circus Performers
Contortionist
Acrobat
Juggler
Clown
Those five words rounded out the day’s challenge. It was not the hardest puzzle in recent weeks, but the shifting letters and curving word paths still forced players to slow down and think about possible circus-related links.
For anyone comparing Strands to the Times’ other word games, it is a step more complex than Wordle and feels trickier than Connections. That is part of its appeal. The daily hints give players just enough of a push without handing the answers away.
Also read: Optical Illusion: Only sharp eyes can find the single 1 hiding among the 7s in this viral puzzle
Tomorrow’s puzzle will bring a fresh theme, but today belonged to the circus.
Strands is an online word game created by The New York Times. Released into beta in March 2024, Strands is a part of the New York Times Games library. Strands takes the form of a word search, with new puzzles released once every day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.