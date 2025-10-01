NYT Strands Today: Hints, spangram and full word list for 1 October puzzle revealed

The New York Times’ Strands puzzle for 1 October puts a playful spotlight on the big top. This is not your usual word search. Strands uses a shifting set of rules where words connect through letters in every direction - straight lines, diagonals, or quick turns that form unexpected shapes. Every single square is part of a solution, so nothing sits idle.

What separates Strands from a standard search is the theme. Each puzzle has a set of answers tied together by one idea, plus a “spangram” - a longer word or phrase that stretches across the board. On 1 October, the theme leaned on classic showtime energy.

NYT strands today hint and spangram For anyone who got stuck, the Times teased the puzzle with a hint: “That’s got a ring to it!” That nudge was pointing players toward circus acts, with the spangram tying it together.

The spangram sat horizontally across the grid. The answer? Circus Performers. Once spotted, the rest of the board began to fall into place quickly.

NYT strands today full answer set If you were circling the grid for more than 10 minutes and still felt jammed, here is the full set of answers from 1 October:

Circus Performers

Contortionist

Acrobat

Juggler

Clown

Those five words rounded out the day’s challenge. It was not the hardest puzzle in recent weeks, but the shifting letters and curving word paths still forced players to slow down and think about possible circus-related links.

For anyone comparing Strands to the Times’ other word games, it is a step more complex than Wordle and feels trickier than Connections. That is part of its appeal. The daily hints give players just enough of a push without handing the answers away.

Tomorrow’s puzzle will bring a fresh theme, but today belonged to the circus.

